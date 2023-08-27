Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Monoprice, Video Games | Tagged: Preamp, SR Studio

Monoprice Reveals Brand New Microphone Preamp For Streamers

Monoprice will have a new piece of audio gear up for sale this week with the Stage Right Studio 2‑Channel 1073‑Style Microphone Preamp.

Monoprice revealed a brand new piece of audio gear this past week with the release of the Stage Right Studio 2‑Channel 1073‑Style Microphone Preamp. While the preamp can be used for a number of audio projects, this one has been set up specifically to appeal to streamers and content creators. This particular model has been designed to offer up a vintage-style setup with transformer‑balanced inputs and outputs, as it utilizes two optimized transformers. Perfect for capturing pre-recorded audio as well as providing a different level of live broadcasting. The preamp will go up for sale on August 30th as it will run you $600.

"The Stage Right Studio 2‑Channel 1073‑Style Microphone Preamp is a vintage‑style microphone, line, and instrument preamplifier. The signal path uses only discrete components, such as resistors, capacitors, and transistors. The input and output is transformer‑balanced, using two different transformers, each optimized for its purpose. The circuit used is similar to the preamp section in the classic 1073 module, with a corresponding sound character that is warm, punchy, sweet, and musical. These classic characteristics have been heard on countless recordings throughout the years. It is a versatile sound that works well on most sound sources and in most musical genres."

"This is a two‑channel vintage style microphone, line, and instrument preamplifier that features two channels that are completely independent of each other, from the signal coming into the signal going out. The preamp features a signal path that uses only discrete components like resistors, capacitors, and transistors. The way classic audio components were built before integrated circuits became available. The inputs and outputs are balanced by using two different transformers, each one optimized for its purpose. The circuit used in this 1073‑style preamp is similar to the preamp section in the classic 1073 modules with a corresponding sound character that is warm, punchy, sweet, and musical."

