Monoprice Unveils New GT Foldable Racing Stand Looking for a compact way to get your racing game on? Monoprice has revealed the GT Foldable Racing Stand for gamers with little space.

Monoprice has revealed a brand new gaming prereferral for racers as they have launched the GT Foldable Racing Stand. Coming out as a part of the Dark Matter line of gear, this piece of equipment is designed to mount a gaming steering wheel, stick shift, and racing pedals, all one a single unit that can be folded up and put away when you need the space back. Basically, giving you a racing rig when you need it and you home back when you don't. It can also be paired with the company's GT Triple Monitor Mount, so you have the full experience that can also easily be taken down. The company didn't really put a release date on this, nor was there an official price at the time this was announced beyond the fact it would be under $200. We got more details about the gear for you below.

"Build your racing simulation rig using the Dark Matter GT Foldable Racing Stand. The all-metal construction adds durability and the necessary weight to keep your racing wheel grounded in tight turns. It supports the standard screw layout to permanently affix your wheel setup, or you can use the clamps included with your racing wheel to keep your wheel locked in place. The bottom pedal base is height adjustable to accommodate different chair setups for a more comfortable racing experience, while the foldable design allows you to quickly and easily collapse and store your racing simulation setup."

