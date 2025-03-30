Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feld Motor Sports, Monster Energy Supercross 25

Monster Energy Supercross 25 Reveals Career Mode In New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Monster Energy Supercross 25, as the game reveals more details about this game's Career Mode

Article Summary Unveiling Supercross 25's Career Mode: Begin your journey as a rising Supercross star.

Climb the ranks: Progress from Future class to 450SX champion with Acts and Climaxes.

Shape your destiny: Use the Social Network for popularity boosts and key team interactions.

Customize your ride: Advanced bike development linked to your reputation and performance.

Milestone Games and Feld Motor Sports dropped another new trailer for Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game, this time showing off Career Mode. The trailer gives you a guided tour of how you'll start the road to greatness, as you start as a fresh-faced racer on the scene, working your way into arena shows and eventually becoming one of the greatest to ever do it. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is still scheduled to be out on PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 10, 2025.

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – Career Mode

The brand-new career mode offers everyone the opportunity to experience the life of a Supercross rider. Players will begin their journey in the Future class and climb the ranks to become the next rising star. As they take their first steps into the Supercross world, their Personal Manager will be there to guide them, introducing key new features. These include the Social Network, a tool that lets players interact with the other riders and gain popularity; the Climaxes, adrenaline-fueled races that will define players' destiny; and bike development, where players can edit their bike to have the best performance. As players demonstrate their abilities and potential, they will have the opportunity to determine their own path, climbing to the 250SX Class, and aiming higher up to the top of the 450SX Class.

For the first time in the Monster Energy Supercross franchise, the career mode introduces Acts, which divide the players' journey into chapters and assign them specific quests and goals. These Acts will culminate in thrilling Climaxes, special races where players will be pushed to the limits with specific goals and rivals to beat. Players' performance in both the Acts and the Climaxes will shape their career progression, driving them toward the ultimate goal of becoming a champion. After these exciting events, players will be able to compete in special custom-made MX tracks and Rhythm Attacks sections, for a different and brand-new experience.

The Social Network will immerse fans in the atmosphere of the Supercross universe. In the brand-new hub, players will face and interact with both supporters and rivals alike. A rider's reputation will evolve based on their responses and actions, with more followers leading to greater opportunities and offers from the best teams. Collaboration and communication with the team are also fundamental elements of Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game. Players must improve and nurture their relationship with their team to unlock better bike improvements and enhance their performance on the track. Fans can create the bike of their dreams with the new bike development system, which revolves around the player's reputation. The higher their status is, the more they will be able to boost the upgrades and improve the bike.

