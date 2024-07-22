Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Monster High: Skulltimate Secret, Petoons Studio

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets Announced For Late October

Outright Games and Mattel have come together to make Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, set to be released before Halloween.

Article Summary Outright Games partners with Mattel for Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets.

Join the Boo Crew to solve a spooky mystery at Monster High before Halloween.

Create your monster with unique looks and personalities in this 3D platformer.

Play on all major consoles and PC, immersing in a new story and school exploration.

Outright Games has partnered with Mattel once again for a brand new video game based on a popular IP, as we're getting Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets. Developed by Petoons Studio, the game will allow you to create your very own monster however you see fit and join up with the Boo Crew, as you will lend a helping hand in stopping a mysterious chaos roaming the halls of the school. We have more details below and a couple of quotes from both companies, as the game will arrive on October 29, 2024, just in time for Halloween.

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets is a single-player, 3D platformer with chillingly captivating gameplay. Strange things are occurring on the grounds of Monster High, and it's up to players to stop the chaos plaguing the halls of their school. Players can become besties with Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and the rest of the Boo Crew to explore various locations, uncovering the fangtastic secrets of the Hidden Rooms along the way. Choose from six fangtastic monster types to craft a unique character, picking from a fabulous array of spooky hairstyles, haunt-couture clothing, and scareccessories for the ultimate Monster High experience.

"Monster High continues to resonate with kids and fans as a space to celebrate their true selves, and now we are introducing new characters and a spooktacular mystery to uncover for players on all major consoles and PC," said Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel. "Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets lets players of all backgrounds imagine themselves as part of The Boo Crew and gives them the chance to express their personality in a quirky, playful way that embraces inclusion and creativity."

"Monster High is an IP that truly encourages fans to express every part of themselves and think outside the box. We couldn't be prouder to help build on its legacy and reintroduce the Boo Crew to a new generation of players," said Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. "As the latest Monster High video game to be released on all consoles and PC, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets invites fans to explore faithful recreations of the school, experience a brand-new story, and design their own ghoulish character. Mattel has worked with us every step of the way, providing us the tools and support to create something that will be special for fans old and new."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!