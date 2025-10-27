Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: halloween, Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter Now Launches 2025 Halloween Event
Halloween has come to Monster Hunter Now with a week's worth of hunting for special tokens, and a Brute Tigrex to take down
Niantic has launched a new event for Monster Hunter Now, as players can experience some frights in the 2025 Halloween event. During the event, you can earn Halloween 2025 Exchange Tokens by hunting monsters and completing specific quests, like you normally would during any event. This one comes with a special Brute Tigrex that you will need all the help you can get in beating. We have more details from en/news/halloween-2025 below, as the event will run from today until November 2.
Monster Hunter Now – Halloween 2025
Collect event-exclusive Halloween-themed equipment! More details about this equipment will be available in-game.
■ Skullwhistle
- Weapon type: Hunting Horn
- Element: Paralysis
- Skill: Shared Sword Lv 3
Event-Exclusive Layered Equipment
Get the Halloween-exclusive Jack-o'-Glove layered equipment at the Event Exchange Hub. It's a high-difficulty reward and only hunters who fully dive into the Halloween event will be able to earn it. Aim high and take on the challenge!
■ Jack-o'-Glove Layered Equipment
- Part: Arms
How to Enjoy the Event
1. Complete Quests to Forge Event-Exclusive Equipment
Complete Event Quests to collect Halloween 2025 Weapon Forging Tickets and use them to forge the Halloween-exclusive weapon, Skullwhistle!
Main rewards lineup:
- Halloween 2025 Weapon Forging Tickets
- Halloween 2025 Exchange Tokens
- Exclusive MH Now Halloween 2025 Medal
- Exclusive Halloween 2025 Guild Card background
2. Slay Monsters to Upgrade Event-Exclusive Equipment
Collect Halloween Upgrade Tickets as rewards for slaying large monsters and for slaying or repelling elder dragons, as well as by completing specific quests. These tickets can be used to upgrade your event-exclusive weapon! Activity is expected to increase for the following monsters.
- Brute Tigrex
- Tigrex
- Espinas
- Bishaten
- Bazelgeuse
- Brute Tigrex will appear more frequently on the field as a dimensionally linked monster.
Event Effects
- Find more dimensionally linked monsters
3. Exchange for Items at the Event Exchange Hub
Halloween 2025 Exchange Hub
Collect Halloween 2025 Exchange Tokens as rewards for slaying large monsters and for slaying or repelling elder dragons, as well as by completing specific quests. These can then be exchanged at the Event Exchange Hub for the Jack-o'-Glove and Pumpkin Tickets, which can be used to forge previous Halloween event-exclusive equipment.
Upgrade Material Requirements Reduced!
During the event period, the materials needed to upgrade Halloween-exclusive equipment, including the Skullwhistle, will be greatly reduced! You can upgrade your Halloween equipment up to a certain grade using only Halloween Upgrade Tickets, without using Zenny or gatherable materials.
- Previously released Halloween-exclusive equipment can also be upgraded using Halloween Upgrade Tickets.
- After the event ends, event-exclusive materials like Halloween Upgrade Tickets will no longer be required, but the type and amount of materials needed will increase.
- You may need to restart the app for the changes to take effect properly.
Take this opportunity to upgrade your Halloween equipment! Period. From Monday, October 27th, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. until Thursday, November 6th, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. (local time)
- Eligible equipment
- Hunting Horn: Skullwhistle
- Long Sword: Cawscythe, Squawkscythe
- Head Armor: Jack-o'-Head
- Waist Armor: Ghost Balloon