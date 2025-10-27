Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: halloween, Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Launches 2025 Halloween Event

Halloween has come to Monster Hunter Now with a week's worth of hunting for special tokens, and a Brute Tigrex to take down

Collect Halloween 2025 Exchange Tokens to forge the new Skullwhistle hunting horn weapon.

Earn Jack-o'-Glove layered equipment and other exclusive Halloween gear at the Event Exchange Hub.

Upgrade Halloween weapons and armor faster with reduced material requirements during the event.

Niantic has launched a new event for Monster Hunter Now, as players can experience some frights in the 2025 Halloween event. During the event, you can earn Halloween 2025 Exchange Tokens by hunting monsters and completing specific quests, like you normally would during any event. This one comes with a special Brute Tigrex that you will need all the help you can get in beating. We have more details from en/news/halloween-2025 below, as the event will run from today until November 2.

Monster Hunter Now – Halloween 2025

Collect event-exclusive Halloween-themed equipment! More details about this equipment will be available in-game. ■ Skullwhistle Weapon type: Hunting Horn

Element: Paralysis

Skill: Shared Sword Lv 3 Event-Exclusive Layered Equipment

Get the Halloween-exclusive Jack-o'-Glove layered equipment at the Event Exchange Hub. It's a high-difficulty reward and only hunters who fully dive into the Halloween event will be able to earn it. Aim high and take on the challenge!

■ Jack-o'-Glove Layered Equipment Part: Arms How to Enjoy the Event

1. Complete Quests to Forge Event-Exclusive Equipment

Complete Event Quests to collect Halloween 2025 Weapon Forging Tickets and use them to forge the Halloween-exclusive weapon, Skullwhistle! Main rewards lineup: Halloween 2025 Weapon Forging Tickets

Halloween 2025 Exchange Tokens

Exclusive MH Now Halloween 2025 Medal

Exclusive Halloween 2025 Guild Card background

2. Slay Monsters to Upgrade Event-Exclusive Equipment

Collect Halloween Upgrade Tickets as rewards for slaying large monsters and for slaying or repelling elder dragons, as well as by completing specific quests. These tickets can be used to upgrade your event-exclusive weapon! Activity is expected to increase for the following monsters.

Brute Tigrex

Tigrex

Espinas

Bishaten

Bazelgeuse Brute Tigrex will appear more frequently on the field as a dimensionally linked monster.



Event Effects

Find more dimensionally linked monsters

3. Exchange for Items at the Event Exchange Hub

Halloween 2025 Exchange Hub

Collect Halloween 2025 Exchange Tokens as rewards for slaying large monsters and for slaying or repelling elder dragons, as well as by completing specific quests. These can then be exchanged at the Event Exchange Hub for the Jack-o'-Glove and Pumpkin Tickets, which can be used to forge previous Halloween event-exclusive equipment.

Upgrade Material Requirements Reduced!

During the event period, the materials needed to upgrade Halloween-exclusive equipment, including the Skullwhistle, will be greatly reduced! You can upgrade your Halloween equipment up to a certain grade using only Halloween Upgrade Tickets, without using Zenny or gatherable materials. Previously released Halloween-exclusive equipment can also be upgraded using Halloween Upgrade Tickets.

After the event ends, event-exclusive materials like Halloween Upgrade Tickets will no longer be required, but the type and amount of materials needed will increase.

You may need to restart the app for the changes to take effect properly. Take this opportunity to upgrade your Halloween equipment! Period. From Monday, October 27th, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. until Thursday, November 6th, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. (local time)

Eligible equipment Hunting Horn: Skullwhistle Long Sword: Cawscythe, Squawkscythe Head Armor: Jack-o'-Head Waist Armor: Ghost Balloon



