Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Update Arrives Tomorrow

Capcom has released new details for their free update to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, set to be released on Wednesday morning. Ready to launch on August 10th, this update brings with it four returning fan-favorite monsters ready to wreck your day, along with a new expansion for the Anomaly Quest system that will provide you with increased challenges for better rewards. What's more, those who have reached Master Rank 10 will also receive new Event Quests every week after the update goes live. Plus, launching on August 18th, players will be able to experience the"Dual Threats" hunts for an added challenge. There's plenty of new fashion in the game as well as some DLC options if you choose to spend the money. We have more details from the devs below as this is the first of two free updates, with the second one coming in September.

Last seen in 2013's Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate, Lucent Nargacuga refracts moonlight off its bright white fur to become nearly invisible, save for its piercing red eyes. Its relentless attacks and incredible swiftness make it a punishing target for even the most experienced hunters. This agile predator makes its roost in the newly redesigned Forlorn Arena, defined by crumbling stone buildings and colonnades. As if one unseen foe wasn't enough to handle, hunters must also prepare for Seething Bazelgeuse to crash the party with its incredibly volatile explosive scales. Known as an airborne menace with a penchant for arriving at the most inconvenient of times, Seething Bazelgeuse brings a bombastic flair to any hunt. Finally, Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos are also swooping into Title Update 1. These rare subspecies are even more ferocious than their iconic counterparts. In addition, the armors that can be created from the monsters' materials added in ver.11 will include new unique skills.

Alongside these harrowing new contenders, the Anomaly Research Quest system is being expanded as part of Title Update 1. The new Five-Star rating for Anomaly Quests has been unlocked, which includes new afflicted monsters such as Lunagaron and Magma Almudron who can be unlocked by progressing through the new Anomaly Investigation Quests. In addition, a new quest system, Anomaly Investigations has also been added. These quests offer randomized quest conditions, such as target monsters, locales, and number of hunters at gradually increasing difficulty ratings. The higher the difficulty rating, the better the rewards! Anomaly Investigations also offer new materials that enable hunters to further customize their equipment in Qurious Crafting. Hunters can customize their preferred enhancements, such as attack power and affinity for weapons, and for armors, defense, resistance, skill points can be randomly changed. Hunters looking for specific materials can stop by Bahari the Scientist's new Anomaly Research Lab to exchange special items gained from Anomaly Investigations with items useful for Qurious Crafting.