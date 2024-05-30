Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Video Games | Tagged: Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds Receives First Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds as Capcom shows off the first official look at the gameplay and story.

Article Summary Capcom unveils first gameplay trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, launching in 2025.

The game introduces new biomes and monsters, like Dalthydon and Doshaguma.

Features seamless story integration and dynamic environments in the Forbidden Lands.

New Seikrets mounts allow in-motion play, like weapon sharpening and material gathering.

Capcom has released the first official trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds today, showing off a number fo aspects to the game. So far we've only really heard about this title and what they have planned, but this trailer gives us almost three minutes of content highlighting the gameplay as well as the story. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will be released for PC and consoles sometime in 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players join the ranks of a special Research Commission team investigating the Forbidden Lands. Fully voiced for the first time in the Monster Hunter™ series, the hunter ventures into the unknown with their companions, including Guild-appointed handler Alma, their Palico partner, and a mysterious child. Monster Hunter Wilds features multi-dimensional biomes that can transform in unexpected ways. The first locale to be unveiled is the Windward Plains, a vast region encompassing harsh deserts, twisted rock formations, and swaying grasslands abound with life.

These immersive ecosystems are populated with wildlife acclimated to their surroundings, including smaller monsters like Dalthydon, an herbivorous wyvern that migrates seasonally, and Ceratonoth, who rely on males to shield the herd from raging storms with well-developed dorsal horns that serve as lightning rods. Of course, large monsters also roam the Windward Plains, including Doshaguma. While massive and territorial, these fanged beasts are curiously sometimes sighted stalking the plains in aggressive packs. Meanwhile, the formidable amphibian Chatacabra uses its surroundings and adhesive saliva to become an even stronger adversary by armoring its body with natural materials like ore.

To help hunters meet the challenges that await in Monster Hunter Wilds, the beloved gameplay of the series has evolved with an arsenal of new features. Players will experience a seamless flow from story sequences to gameplay without interruption. To traverse this world's sprawling environments, the game introduces Seikrets, a new type of mount. These nimble creatures can guide their riders to destinations and allow hunters to perform actions on the go, such as sharpening weapons, gathering materials, and wielding the slinger. Hunters can also swap to a secondary weapon with their Seikret, empowering hunting parties to adapt to the changing conditions out in the field without returning to base.

