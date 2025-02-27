Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Video Games | Tagged: Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds Releases New Story Trailer Before Launch

Check out the official story trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, as the team will release the game for PC and consoles tomorrow

Article Summary Monster Hunter Wilds unveils a new story trailer ahead of launch for PC and consoles tomorrow.

Join the hunt with Nata, a mysterious child, as hunters explore forbidden lands and seek family clues.

New gameplay features include seamless story transitions, innovative mounts, and on-the-go actions.

Immerse in diverse ecosystems with evolving biomes and formidable monsters across the Windward Plains.

Capcom has released one final trailer ahead of the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds, as we're given a better look at the story. The game will follow the life of a mysterious child named Nata, who is found on the outskirts of a territory long thought to be uninhabited. You'll venture into the Forbidden Lands to search for her parents with fellow hunters and your trusty Palico, fending off monsters and discovering what lies in these lands. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will launch tomorrow, February 28, for PC and consoles.

Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players join the ranks of a special Research Commission team investigating the Forbidden Lands. Fully voiced for the first time in the Monster Hunter series, the hunter ventures into the unknown with their companions, including Guild-appointed handler Alma, their Palico partner, and a mysterious child. Monster Hunter Wilds features multi-dimensional biomes that can transform in unexpected ways. The first locale to be unveiled is the Windward Plains, a vast region encompassing harsh deserts, twisted rock formations, and swaying grasslands abound with life.

These immersive ecosystems are populated with wildlife acclimated to their surroundings, including smaller monsters like Dalthydon, an herbivorous wyvern that migrates seasonally, and Ceratonoth, who rely on males to shield the herd from raging storms with well-developed dorsal horns that serve as lightning rods. Of course, large monsters also roam the Windward Plains, including Doshaguma. While massive and territorial, these fanged beasts are curiously sometimes sighted, stalking the plains in aggressive packs. Meanwhile, the formidable amphibian Chatacabra uses its surroundings and adhesive saliva to become an even stronger adversary by armoring its body with natural materials like ore.

To help hunters meet the challenges that await in Monster Hunter Wilds, the beloved gameplay of the series has evolved with an arsenal of new features. Players will experience a seamless flow from story sequences to gameplay without interruption. To traverse this world's sprawling environments, the game introduces Seikrets, a new type of mount. These nimble creatures can guide their riders to destinations and allow hunters to perform actions on the go, such as sharpening weapons, gathering materials, and wielding the slinger. Hunters can also swap to a secondary weapon with their Seikret, empowering hunting parties to adapt to the changing conditions out in the field without returning to base.

