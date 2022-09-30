Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Deck Bulma

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a card from the Yellow Transformation deck that was released with the first wave of Zenkai Series content.

Though it is associated with Dawn of the Z-Legends due to its release with the new set, this terrific Bulma, Stalwart Adventurer card cannot be pulled in packs of the expansion. Instead, it is one of the new cards guaranteed to be included in the Yellow Transformation deck. This is Starter Deck 20, labeled SD20, which you can see a full opening for and write-up of right here. This Starter Deck focuses on O.G. Dragon Ball with Bulma in this classic get-up, both young and teen Goku, Yamcha, and Goku in his Great Ape form. The cosmic swirl of colors that makes up the backdrop for this Bulma card looks absolutely fantastic on the foil used for this deck, making this a cannot-miss-it product.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.