Monster Mop Up Reveals Mid-August Release Date

Monster Mop Up has finally been given a release date, as the slightly disturbing cleaning sim will be out on Steam in August

Article Summary Monster Mop Up launches mid-August from Terahard and Yogscast Games after years of development hype.

Play as the new Custodian, rescuing lost Ragamuffins and cleaning up creative, fluffy messes in every level.

Upgrade your cleaning gear, expand and decorate your home with more than 150 furniture and décor items.

Complete your Monsteropedia by collecting unique Ragamuffins, learning their stories, and keeping them safe.

Indie game developer Terahard and publisher Yogscast Games revealed the official release date for Monster Mop Up, as it will be out next month. The game has been slowly getting promoted over the past couple of years, and even had a demo back in February. Now we're finally getting the full game as it will be released on August 14, 2025. With the news came a brand-new trailer, showing off a bit of what the final build will look like, which you can check out here.

Monster Mop Up

As our newly appointed Custodian, it's your time to shine (literally) and polish every corner while saving your fluffy Ragamuffin friends from the unfamiliar human world. The Ministry appreciates your dedication, and your efforts will be rewarded accordingly. You will have opportunities to purchase upgrades, expand your living space, and add charming decorations to your home!

Ri(n)se & Shine: Explore, clean, and dispose of – leave no trace behind! Restore each of them to their former glory: from tiny homes to banquet halls and medieval hotels!

Search and Rescue: These scared, fluffy goofballs are lost in the human world and need your help to return home. Hidden in the most unexpected places, your mission is to find and rescue every last one of them! Provided you can catch them, of course.

Upgrade Your Gear: Even the best tools can do with upgrades! Your home is fitted with a shop stocked with upgrades, or discover hidden pickups throughout your adventures to become the Custodian of the Month (or Year, if you're good enough)

Decorate and Expand Your Home: Alongside being a Custodian, you get to be an Architect and Designer! Your home is a sanctuary for you and your little Ragamuffin buddies. Expand your living space and choose from over 150+ furniture and decorative item choices! Create a cozy haven that reflects your style (or lack thereof, as long as you're happy with it).

Poop Scoop: Encounter a variety of unique messes left behind by your fluffy friends, each with its own unique abilities! Handle the Ragamuffins wisely – if mishandled, you'll have even more poop on your hands. Burn or flush it all away and keep the place tidy!

Complete the Monsteropedia: Collect all the Ragamuffins and learn about each one in your very own Monsteropedia! Learn their names, ages, and interests, and enjoy the delightful company of your new fluffy flatmates.

