Monster Racing League Has Become Free-To-Play On Steam

Looking for some crazy racing action? Monster Racing League has been made completely free for you to play right now on Steam.

Indie game developer and publisher Flightless Games have made Monster Racing League completely free-to-play on Steam this week. Technically the game is in Early Access, so you're not getting a completed version of it just yet. But unlike most publishers, they're not charging you full price to play half a game. So that's a lovely bonus, on top of the fact that they've made a chaotic multiplayer combat racer where you make your own driver and pick whatever abilities you want. You can read more about it below.

"Harness speed, strategy, and fiendish fun in an auto-racer that's easy to learn and rewarding to master. Customize a vinyl toy-inspired racer, strategically equip an ability loadout, and bring chaos to the race track before crossing the finish line in multi-round races with up to 10 players online. Put the 'car' in 'carnage' and unleash offensive abilities to send fellow monsters crashing back to last place. Utilize key defensive skills to render opponents immobile with EMP blasts, cloud their vision with smoke screens, and even swap places with the nearest racer for true mayhem, all through lush fields, dry canyons, snowy forests, and prehistoric pastures."

"Rock the podium in style by customizing each driver's appearance from its helmet down to its horns, eyes, and even car color. Spend hard-earned Knucklebones and XP to unlock new playable monsters, cosmetics, and ability upgrades. Put each racer to the test in online matches or enter practice mode to go head-to-head with AI monsters to experiment before challenging friends. New and returning racers can get in the driver's seat with more extensive monster customization options, amped-up leaderboards, and controller support, with even more new game modes and race types on the way! The all-new Premium All-Time Pass ($9.99 USD) will grant avid drivers access to all future seasonal content, and will be granted to monsters who previously purchased Monster Racing League at no additional cost. "

