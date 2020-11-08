Merge Games and developer Still Running revealed this week that Morbid: The Seven Acolytes will be released in early December 2020. We've been keeping an eye out for this horrorpunk action RPG as it is one of the bloodiest games we've seen this year, anxiously awaiting when we'd learn of its release. Now we know the game has a planned release of December 3rd on Steam, provided nothing comes up in the next four weeks to prevent it from happening. You can check out the initial trailer as well as several screenshots below, along with the story behind the game, to give you an idea of the graphic insanity on the way. Fingers crossed that nothing pandemic related stops this one from being released.

You are the last surviving Striver of Dibrom. Your duty, for which you have trained your whole life, is to defeat the Seven Acolytes, accursed and powerful beings, possessed by malevolent deities called Gahars. Challenging foes, mini-bosses, and memorable large-scale boss fights with fully orchestrated music, are central to the world of Morbid. To overcome these obstacles you must master the combat, as well as improve your character and gear through a wealth of elements such as Quests, Perks, Runes, Upgrades, and Looting. The Gahars have bound their twisted minds to the flesh of the Seven Acolytes, for without hosts they cannot survive. You must slay the Acolytes, thus ridding the Gahars of their flesh. Succeed, and you'll free the kingdom from the heavy yoke of their terror. Fail, and the malicious gods rule on, as the Acolytes rise anew, and madness prevails.