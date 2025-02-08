Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mordfield Command, Software Verde

Mordfield Command Releases Free Demo On Steam

You can play a free demo of the new indie game Mordfield Command ahead of Steam Next Fest, providing a small sample of the game

Indie game developer and publisher Software Verde has released a free demo for their game Mordfield Command ahead of Steam Next Fest. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a tactical strategy title in which you will lead humanity in a desperate resistance against a hostile takeover by Artificial Intelligence. (Seems like we're doing that now.) The demo has a small sample of what the main game will be like as they continue to work on it. You can download it now on Steam, but you have to look for the button on the right side, as they didn't make it super noticeable like others do.

Mordfield Command

Through humanity's endless pursuit of progress came artificial intelligence, our proudest achievement and a cornerstone of society – now our nightmare and the destroyer of our home. In Mordfield Command, step up as one of humankind's last commanders and lead your forces in battle, fight against an onslaught of robots, and push back their control one wave at a time. Total annihilation of your enemies is required to reclaim what was once ours – Earth. Discover and carefully allocate your resources as you strike a balance between developing your economy and growing your military prowess. Strategically expand your base through new buildings, upgrades, and satellite cities. Frequently assess and adapt your defensive strategy against the endless onslaught of AI combat machines closing in on your position before turning the tides and eradicating your foes for good.

Turn-Based Tactical Warfare: Command humanity's final rebellion against a dominating AI force by maneuvering troops and strategically commanding your forces in battle. Timed versus untimed rounds to adapt to your style.

Command humanity's final rebellion against a dominating AI force by maneuvering troops and strategically commanding your forces in battle. Timed versus untimed rounds to adapt to your style. Procedurally Generated Battlefields: No two battles are the same. Adapt your strategy as the landscape and resources available change with each confrontation.

No two battles are the same. Adapt your strategy as the landscape and resources available change with each confrontation. Custom Army Creation: Build and train an army that suits your preferred style of warfare, with numerous choices in how to construct and enhance your forces.

Build and train an army that suits your preferred style of warfare, with numerous choices in how to construct and enhance your forces. Satellite Cities & Communication Towers: Expand your command by constructing satellite outposts, but be warned—losing communication could be catastrophic.

Expand your command by constructing satellite outposts, but be warned—losing communication could be catastrophic. Survival vs. Extinction: Each move you make brings humanity closer to survival or complete annihilation. Total victory is the only path to success.

Each move you make brings humanity closer to survival or complete annihilation. Total victory is the only path to success. Operations: a feature designed to challenge players with focused, strategic mini-missions. Each Operation presents a unique battlefield scenario with different goals meant to introduce the player to core game mechanics.

