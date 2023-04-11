More Attack On Titan Content Arrives In Fortnite Today

Epic Games has more Attack On Titan content being added to Fortnite in the form of the Thunder Spears and ODM.

Epic Games has launched new Attack On Titan content into Fortnite this week, as players now have access to the ODM and Thunder Spears. Continuing the crossover between the two entities, players will be able to test their mastery of the ODM Gear by knocking down Titan Targets found throughout the island. What's more, you'll be able to expand your team to a degree as they have added the Special Operations Squad to the roster of characters, as you'll be able to unlock the Eren Jaeger Outfit in the Battle Pass, as well as the Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann Outfits, both of which are available in the Item Shop right now. You can read more details below and check out the latest trailer for the content, as the devs have more details in the latest Fortnite blog.

Attack From All Sides

Retrieve Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear and Thunder Spears from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers. Grapple in the air and strike opponents below with ODM — after attacking with the built-in blades, you'll immediately boost back into the air so you can grapple elsewhere. For a more explosive attack, Thunder Spears are arm-launched rockets designed to penetrate armored structures, detonating to damage enemies on both sides!

Eren Jaeger Outfit Unlocked in Fortnite

The Eren Jaeger Outfit will be unlockable in the Battle Pass today! Complete the Eren Jaeger Battle Pass Quests in Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2 to unlock the Outfit plus other accessories, a Loading Screen, Emote, and more. Please note that the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass purchase is required in order to complete the Eren Jaeger Quests.

Squad Up with the Special Operations Squad

Eren Jaeger isn't alone. Two other members of the Special Operations Squad — Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann — are also dropping in! Pick up their Outfits, matching accessories, and more in the Item Shop.

