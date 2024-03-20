Posted in: Games, Skydance New Media, Video Games | Tagged: Marvel 1943: Rise Of Hydra, marvel games

More Details Emerge About Marvel 1943: Rise Of Hydra

Skydance New Media and Marvel Games revealed more about the highly anticipated game Marvel 1943: Rise Of Hydra during GDC 2024.

Article Summary New details on Marvel 1943: Rise Of Hydra unveiled at GDC 2024's State of Unreal.

Captain America & Black Panther team up in WWII era against Hydra's might.

Star-studded voice cast includes Khary Payton and Drew Moerlein in lead roles.

Grammy winner Stephen Barton composes original music for the immersive gameplay.

Skydance New Media and Marvel Games dropped a ton of new details about Marvel 1943: Rise Of Hydra during the Epic Games' State of Unreal showcase at GDC 2024. The game was originally teased clear back at D23 2022, and at the time, they were pretty skittish about revealing too much about the title. As time went on and leaks came out, we learned more about what would essentially be a period-piece game set in the Marvel universe. The story will follow the adventures of Captain America and Black Panther during a period of time in World War II, with a cast of characters helping the Resistance and the Allies as they fight off Hydra at their most powerful point in time. We have more details for you below from today's reveal, and the stunning trailer above, as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Marvel 1943: Rise Of Hydra

In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra.

In this new story trailer, players will get their first glimpse of the some of the game's talented core cast. Khary Payton plays Azzuri, T'Challa's grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther, while Drew Moerlein plays Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. Megalyn Echikunwoke plays Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, and Marque Richardson plays Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos. Lyne Renée plays Julie, a key ally in the French Resistance, and Joel Johnstone rounds out our cast as Howard Stark. In addition to this stellar cast, the story trailer features original music from Grammy Award-winning composer Stephen Barton, best known for his work in film, television, and games, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Trek Picard, Apex Legends, Titanfall, and 12 Monkeys.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!