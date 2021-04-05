More Details Revealed For Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual!

Big Sugar and HappyGiant revealed more details this past week about Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual! coming to VR platforms. We now know that the game will be released first on Oculus Quest for $30 sometime this June as the first platform, then eventually making its way to SteamVR and Viveport Infinity sometime later in 2021. The game will eventually make its way to PSVR, but not until 2022, and no word if that will be playable on the PS5 or not. In the meantime, until we get a few new details, here's the latest trailer and info on the game.

Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual! is the pair's first original game in over a decade, as well as their inaugural foray into VR. It blends the banter and classic crime-solving adventure elements for which the duo is known with specialized Freelance Police training exercises, resulting in a fresh, eclectic experience that is unique to the medium. Even multimedia evil-slappers like Sam & Max could use a hand, and this time they're using the incomprehensible magic of virtual reality to invite the player into their off-kilter world for a furious day of monster-slaying, obstacle courses, responsibly discharged firearms, and, of course, saving the entire freaking world. Experience the two-fisted japes and tomfoolery of internationally beloved icons Sam & Max in mind-melting virtual reality!

Push yourself to be the best of the best of the middling, as a dog and a naked rabbity thing harangue you through different Freelance Police Academy training challenges.

Discover the horrible and socially relevant secrets lurking behind, under, and within Cap'n Aquabear's rotting theme park!

Give evil scientists and demonic trespassers their just desserts… with sprinkles!

Immersion so real you can feel Sam's breath on your neck!