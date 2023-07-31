Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Lost Caverns Of Ixalan, Wilds Of Eldraine

More Details Revealed For Two Magic: The Gathering Sets In Barcelona

Wizards of the Coast revealed a few more details of two upcoming sets for Magic: The Gathering during MagicCon: Barcelona this morning.

Wizards of the Coast revealed more info on two other Magic: The Gathering sets on the way, as we got a brief look at them during MagicCon: Barcelona. The team gave a few more details to the Wilds of Eldraine set that's due out in September, along with a look at a lot of the artwork going into that set, which we have displayed for you below. The second set, not so much, as they're holding off revealing more about Lost Caverns Of Ixalan until MagicCon: Vegas in late September. But we did get to see eight pieces of artwork from that set. You can read the details from WotC below.

Magic: The Gathering – Wilds Of Eldraine (September 8th)

"Our return to the land of fairy tales and fantasy, Wilds of Eldraine will provide a twist on the whimsy by venturing beyond the castle walls and into the wilds. A mysterious and vast expanse of wilderness full of mischievous faeries, witches with bubbling cauldrons, and giants loom above the tree line. This will be the first chance to see what the Multiverse looks like after the failed Phyrexian invasion. Players will get to encounter new and familiar faces throughout Eldraine as they deal with the aftermath of the invasion, including the destruction caused by the Phyrexians and the unforeseen consequences of the resistance efforts."

"Wilds of Eldraine opens with the plane in the grip of The Wicked Slumber, a sleeping curse placed on the plane by the fairy monarch, Talion, and three powerful witch sisters. Originally meant to combat the Phyrexians, the sleeping enchantment has driven many of Eldraine's denizens into a deep sleep from which no one can wake. We have amazing fairytale-inspired characters as well as art inspired by classic fairytale storybooks for our booster fun. We are also doing something extra special for the enchanting world of Wilds of Eldraine with Enchanting Tales, bringing the top enchantments in Magic's history into Eldraine."

Lost Caverns Of Ixalan (November 17th)

Fans at MagicCon: Barcelona also got to see early art commissioned for Lost Caverns of Ixalan, featuring some characters and dino beasts that will be featured in the upcoming set. More information about this adventurous set will be revealed at MagicCon: Vegas, which will be held Sept. 22-24.

