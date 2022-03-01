Pokémon TCG: Base Set 2 Psych Out Deck Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auction lots and listings mostly focused on comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare sealed copy of the Psych Out theme deck from Base Set 2 of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This deck, featuring the illustrations of Drowzee and Seel as drawn by Ken Sugimori on the front of its box, is notably filled with a glut of Water-Type and Psychic-Type Pokémon creatures and even contains a (presumably Mint) holofoil of Poliwrath from the revamped Base Set. Prospective bidders will only have until Tuesday, March 1st, to place a bid on this theme deck from the Pokémon TCG.

This theme deck is one of a few from the Base Set 2 revamp from the TCG that happened only a couple of years into the English release of the Pokémon TCG. Like the theme decks from expansions before it, the Psych Out deck contains a 60-card deck as well as a few damage counters and a coin. You can find the list of cards in the theme deck on Bulbapedia by clicking here. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Psych Out Theme Deck Sealed Box (Wizards of the Coast, 2000). Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Psych Out Theme Deck. This deck comes with a combination of psychic and water Pokémon. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to start on your journey! The corners are slightly blunted and the wrapping is intact. The overall condition is Excellent.

If you want to place a bid on this superb theme deck from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly keep in mind that you will only have until Tuesday, March 1st, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!