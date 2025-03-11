Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: More Than You Can Chew, Oopsy Gamesy

More Than You Can Chew Has Been Released For Free

All the action of running a smoothie truck with the skill of a solitare player, More Than You Can Chew is out now for free

Article Summary Experience high-pressure cooking with card strategy in More Than You Can Chew, now free on Itch.io!

Run a smoothie truck, mix ingredients, and serve customers fast in this unique indie game challenge.

Originally a game jam project, it now features refined mechanics, new modes, and voiceovers.

Enjoy four levels, story and arcade modes, leaderboard, and controller support in this fresh game release.

Indie game developer and publisher Oopsy Gamesy has released their latest game, More Than You Can Chew, totally free on Itch.io. The team created a game in which they took all of the high-intensity pressure of cooking simulators and mashed it together with the careful strategy of playing solitaire. You'll make smoothies for customers as fast as you can while playing special action cards as you go to make everything better while preparing it. There's no trailer, but we do have screenshots and some info for you to check out here.

More Than You Can Chew

In More Than You Can Chew, your big brother is helping you get back on your feet by having you run his smoothie truck for a week. Being the "head chef" of Yumfusion is surprisingly challenging: each ingredient you prepare impacts the number of cards you'll draw next turn, and those cards help you mix your smoothies to serve the ever-growing line of customers. Who do you serve first? Who can you serve first? Do you risk stockpiling a particular ingredient for the upcoming rush or hope customers will be patient enough for you to draw the cards you need to make more orders? And after all that, will you finally show your big bro you can stand on your own two feet?

Originally created as part of a games jam, developer Oopsy Gamesy decided to continue refining the game after the event's conclusion. Using the same "jam-style" development method during free weekends, they refined mechanics, added new modes, and recorded voiceovers to realize their full vision and bring the game to launch. Now, they are offering this card-strategy-arcade experience to gamers for free!

Four levels with different modifiers

Story Mode with voiced cutscenes

Arcade Mode with three difficulties and a leaderboard

Controller Support

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!