Mörk Borg Heresy Supreme Releases Free Steam Demo

You can play a brand-new demo for the game Mörk Borg Heresy Supreme right now, as the full game will be out in the next few months

Battle through a grimdark, apocalyptic world inspired by the Mörk Borg tabletop RPG’s striking visuals.

Engage in ruthless, tactical combat as cursed characters facing relentless dangers and catastrophic events.

Experience light ARPG mechanics, punishing choices, and quests at the edge of an inevitable apocalypse.

Indie game developer and publisher Morbidware has released a free demo for Mörk Borg Heresy Supreme along with a new gameplay video. This is an official video game take on the Mörk Borg series of TTRPGs from Free League Publishing, as this will bring you a doom-metal action RPG where you attempt to prevent the apocolypse in a side-scrolling, semi-procedural grimdark fantasy world. Enjoy the trailer here as the dempo is available right now on Steam, with a plannedrelease of the full game sometime in Q1 2026.

Mörk Borg Heresy Supreme

Mörk Borg Heresy Supreme brings the world of Mörk Borg to video games as a side-scrolling, semi-procedural action RPG forged in ink, filth, and blasphemy. Drawing from the tabletop game's infamous visual identity, the world is a violent collage of decay, blood, and apocalyptic ruin, where every screen feels hostile and deliberate. Combat is brutal and unforgiving, demanding ruthless positioning, timing, and sacrifice. Catastrophic events and irreversible choices grind players down as they claw through a dying world that offers no salvation, only survival or a faster end.

A Dying World Made in Ink and Filth: Explore the grimdark lands of Mörk Borg through a graphic style inspired directly by the iconic tabletop book, rendered in stark contrasts and apocalyptic decay.

Explore the grimdark lands of Mörk Borg through a graphic style inspired directly by the iconic tabletop book, rendered in stark contrasts and apocalyptic decay. Unforgiving, Tactical Combat: Evade crushing flails and brutal strikes in a dynamic combat system that rewards ruthless positioning, timing, and hard decisions, always knowing that you are seconds from death.

Evade crushing flails and brutal strikes in a dynamic combat system that rewards ruthless positioning, timing, and hard decisions, always knowing that you are seconds from death. Cursed Walkers, Not Heroes: Play as the vilest scum crawling toward the end of all things, with multiple classes wielding terrible abilities and even worse consequences.

Play as the vilest scum crawling toward the end of all things, with multiple classes wielding terrible abilities and even worse consequences. Quests at the Edge of the Apocalypse: Face horrific main and side quests that test your skills and resolve as the world hurtles toward inevitable ruin.

Face horrific main and side quests that test your skills and resolve as the world hurtles toward inevitable ruin. Light ARPG Systems, Heavy Consequences: RPG mechanics stay lean and vicious, letting brutal choices, catastrophic events, and raw survival define every playthrough.

