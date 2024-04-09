Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Off Ermac In Latest DLC Gameplay Trailer

Ermac will finally arrive on the Mortal Kombat 1 roster, as we have a look at the chatacter and their gameplay ahead of release.

Article Summary Ermac joins Mortal Kombat 1's roster with a new DLC, showcased in a gameplay trailer.

The character revamp highlights Ermac as a necromancer and a now-free soul collective.

Mavado returns as a DLC Kameo Fighter, featuring moves to aid in battles.

Both characters set to enhance the MK1 experience from April 16 through new DLC.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios released a new gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 today, as we get a better look at Ermac in the next DLC. With the relaunch of the series storylines, the character got a bit of an overhaul, as he is the embodiment of former Outworld ruler Jerrod, along with the thousands of souls within him from the dark magic of Quan Chi. He's now more necromancer than ever before with the ability to control the souls within him, and honestly, a lot cooler than the last time we saw him as what was essentially an angry mummy in MKX. With him as a Kameo Character is Movado, who we haven't seen as a regular in the series since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, and appears to be a remodeled version of his Deadly Alliance appearance. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the two will be added to the game's DLC on April 16.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Ermac

Ermac is a collection of souls bound together by Quan Chi's dark magic that are intended to function as a group mind. But that spell is temporarily undone when Ermac is defeated by Mileena, and the mind of King Jerrod, deceased ruler of Outworld and one of the souls in Ermac's collection, takes control and rejoins the royal family, aiding Empress Mileena's reign. Eventually, the amalgam of souls reestablishes control, and Ermac retreats to Outworld's shadows. No longer Quan Chi's slave, nor bound to the royal family, he must find a future worth fighting for. In the new video, Ermac's devastating moveset is on full display, including his ability to teleport, levitate, and utilize a legion of souls to grab, lift, and slam opponents to the ground. The trailer also provides a first look at Mavado, a new DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves.

