Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Receives Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack

NetherRealm Studios released a new skin pack for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, as you're getting some old-school looks for the women. Newer fans to the franchise may not be aware that many of the women in the series started out as ninjas, much like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Noob Saibot. While their look shave been refined over the past few years, old-school gamers will remember that, much like the men, they all had a uniform look where the color was just changed out along with their moves and weapons to save on memory and give the roster a bit of a boost. The current costume incarnations for the women are a lot more modern compared to what the designers used to dress them up in, but there are hardcore fans who still long to see them battle in skin-tight "armor". Now you can have just that as NetherRealm has released the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack.

The pack is for three specific characters as you will be getting Sole Survivor Kitana, Old Blood Skarlet, and Outworld Courtier Jade. These aren't the costumes from MKII, as those have already been released in a different pack. But instead, these are a throwback to the 2011 release of Mortal Kombat, also known as MK9, when they essentially rebooted the series with a different timeline. They're not a dead-on recreation, but they're close enough to give you the throwback vibes. As usual, the skins don't add anything special to the character, they're just a change of appearance. You can get the pack on every console right now, except for Nintendo Switch which will arrive on August 28th. Youc an check out a trailer of all three of them in action here, as the next skin pack on the way to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will be the All Hallows' Eve set coming on October 8th.