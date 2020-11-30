Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition: Season 2 Announced

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios revealed this morning that Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition: Season 2 will be happening. While last year's competition was fierce, it kind of ended on a whimper when the final tournament for the game was restricted to just the competitors after the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to get serious in America. This time around, due to the restrictions across the globe, the tournament will be held entirely online across multiple regions. The festivities are scheduled to begin on December 5th with all matches available to play exclusively on PS4 consoles via its PS4 Tournaments feature. This is being done because, as you might suspect, PlayStation is one of the tournament's sponsors. You can read more about it below, but in order to participate, you must own or have access to MK11 on PS4, have a PS+ subscription, a valid PS Network account with a PSN ID, and be at least 18-years-old.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition: Season 2 will offer Kombatants of all ranks a chance to compete online in three different regional divisions representing North America, Latin America, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East for a share of the $60,000 USD prize pool. Each division will be broken out by territory and host eight separate regular season online events for players to earn Pro Kompetition points used to qualify for each respective regional final, which will produce one winner per division. Players will also be able to utilize fighters from the recently released Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, including Mileena, Rain and Rambo. The Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition: Season 2 global divisions include: North American League – North America East and North America West circuits

InterKontinental Kombat – Europe, Middle East and Oceania circuits

Liga Latina – Brazil, Mexico, Latin America Norte and Latin America Sur circuits