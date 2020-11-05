Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Finally Shows Off Mileena

Finally, after the longest time, NetherRealm Studios is highlighting Mileena in the latest Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate trailer. First off, let's get this out there, this is NOT the Mileena you've known from the past. She does retain some of her classic moves, but a lot of what she's doing here is entirely brand new. Which we're guessing was done both to appease the fans a bit by making her amazing while also making sure she was different from her "sister" counterpart in Kitana. Also, like many of the characters in MK11, she has a new voice actress in Kari Wahlgren who seemingly has blended the Kitana and Tarkatan parts into one for something that sounds far more vicious. Some of the costumes on here look amazing as well, as there's an obvious reference to her being Khan in the trailer below, along with an undercut look that fits her. Mileena will drop into the game on November 17th as part of the Kombat Pack 2 for those who own the game, and as a regular character for MK11U on PS5 and Xbox Series X. For now, enjoy the trailer and info on her below.

The product of Shang Tsung's diabolical cloning experiments, Mileena is a fusion of Tarkatan blood and Edenian physiology, making her the perfect blend of Baraka's ferocity and Kitana's athletic grace. The evil hybrid benefits from the strengths of both bloodlines in battle, utilizing extraordinary speed, nimble acrobatic prowess and terrifyingly raw savagery, along with her trademark sai, sharpened claws and new twists on her classic special moves. Brought forward in the timeline by Kronika, Mileena has learned of her tragic future – her brief reign as Outworld's Empress and her death at the hands of D'Vorah and Kotal Kahn. Determined to regain her throne, Mileena has begun Outworld's civil war anew and will destroy any Kombatants that stand in her way.