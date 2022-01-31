Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Is Headed To The D.I.C.E. Awards Hall Of Fame

The D.I.C.E. Awards announced this past week that Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon will be inducted into the AIAS Hall Of Fame. AIAS Hall of Fame. Boon will be honored at the 25th annual awards ceremony, which is taking place over at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. For this particular occasion, it will be Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, who will present the 2022 Hall of Fame award to Boon. Boon isn't just being put in because he happened to help make one of the biggest fighting game franchises of all time, as the award will reflect his entire body of work. Which includes his time at Midway working on titles such as The Grid, helping form NetherRealm Studios, and working on the Injustice series. We have a couple of quotes below from the announcement.

"We are thrilled to have Ed be inducted into our Hall of Fame," says Meggan Scavio, president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. "From his early work on pinball machines to his monumental achievements co-creating the Mortal Kombat franchise, Ed's dedication and perseverance to the craft and art of games has left an incredible legacy for fans and game developers alike." "I met Ed on my very first day in the game industry at Midway and had the good fortune to watch him lead the creation of Mortal Kombat and work with so many talented people to grow it into an iconic, worldwide franchise. Ed epitomizes the best of what a game designer can be: big ideas, a great sense of humor, clear focus, and the ability to bring people together as a team. He has created not only a string of hit games but has also supported countless people on their own paths in the game industry," says Booty.