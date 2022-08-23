Mortal Sin Announced For Release In Late 2022

Indie solo developer and publisher Nikola Todorovic has announced their latest game in the works called Mortal Sin. The game will have you playing as a cursed warrior who is stuck being an immortal. As in, even if you're injured, you live on, and no one wants to live as an immobile husk. You'll venture forth into monster-infested dungeons trying to survive as you slice off limbs of enemies, all in a gritty graphic-novel-inspired art style. You can read up more on the game below as we wait for a proper release date.

Starting over after each death may feel discouraging, but those dedicated enough to keep trying will be rewarded with precious items, more powerful combos, and secrets that will allow them to find ever rarer loot. Players may even unlock permanent rewards to help them make quicker progress in earlier areas. Mortal Sin encourages players to explore while they dismember because only those who venture deep enough will find all of the secrets there are to offer. With over 20-30 hours of gameplay, this brutal, combat-focused first-person roguelike offers nearly endless possibilities. Weapon-based melee combat featuring: slashes, thrusts, kicks, bashes, dashes, parries, spells and a deep combo system to tie it all together.

Rewards that unlock as players progress through the game. Collecting these rewards can greatly change future runs.

Numerous character builds and playstyles to experiment with and randomized loot and passive skills to find.

Procedurally generated levels with enemies, rooms and traps randomized every playthrough.

Psychedelic graphic novel-inspired visuals in a dark horror fantasy setting.

Secret portals and challenge orbs provide players with powerful bonuses at the cost of having to take on increasingly difficult challenges.

Unlock the Trial of Resolve by completing the game's first area and gain the opportunity to get powerful passive skills but beware, the trial is a very challenging battle.