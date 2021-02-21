MotoGP 21 Finally Gets A Release Date For April 2021

Milestone and Dorna Sports S.L. have finally given MotoGP 21 a release date as the game is dropping this April. The racing game will be coming out on all three major consoles, including next-gen, as well as on PC on April 22nd, 2021. This incarnation of the game has been given a bit of an upgrade in a few areas, which we have details for you below, as they have gone out of their way to improve the experience of actually racing one of these bikes. Plus they have added in a new Career Mode that will give you an opportunity to play as if your career is on the go.

With an all-new progressive and strategic Career Mode, smart and advanced Neural AI and real-life gameplay improvements, MotoGP 21 provides that simulation vibe and feeling of immersion like never before. This year's MotoGP is more real than ever. The new season of Career Mode allows players to delve deeply into the team management experience, making some new features available for both on and off the track decisions. Building the best team possible and customizing the bike are keys to success. Being fast on track is now all up to you.

The Personal Manager leads the staff, helping riders to look for new, prestigious contracts from the best teams in the championship. At their side the Chief Engineer is working for increasing Research Points, earned weekly or during Free Practice sessions. Last but not least, the Data Analyst is in charge of finding the perfect balance for each development area to progress in order to make all the staff effective and dynamic. Those elements have been added aiming to create the deepest and most complete career experience ever. And what about starting from the bottom with a Junior Team?

The path will be difficult, but more personal. Hiring the right people is always fundamental for success, starting from the Team Manager, who will look for new sponsorship and riders, and all the way up to the Technical Director who manages the R&D department for junior bikes. Of course, don't forget to hire a rider, a talented young star to lead the team to the top of the ladder. In both cases, the bike is the protagonist and in MotoGP 21 the customization is moving another step closer to reality. Assign your staff members to any of the bike development branches and invest your R&D Points to improve Engine Power, Aerodynamics, Frame and the most important Electronic features, such as Traction Control, Brake, Anti Wheelie and Power Mapping. And of course, even the look of the bike is important, that's why MotoGP 21 once again features an editor divided into five main categories: Helmet, Livery, Suit, Stickers and Racing Number.