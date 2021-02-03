MSI Reveals Artymis Series Gaming Monitors Are Available

MSI revealed a new series of gaming monitors this week as they have officially released the Artymis series for the public. The MPG Artymis 343CQR is the company's first 1000R AI Gaming Monitor, providing an immersive experience with less image distortion. Perfect settings and curvature for gamers who sit about 1 meter/3 feet from their display as it matches the natural vision of the human eye. This is done so to help create an ergonomic setup with less eye strain and faster reaction times while you're playing whatever game you enjoy. You can read more about it below as you can snag this one for $900 via their website.

OptixScope – MSI's Exclusive Patented Design

OptixScope is a built-in and patented aiming magnifier feature that provides eight-stage zooming and has programmable shortcut keys to quickly switch magnification. OptixScope also automatically reduces your mouse DPI at higher magnification. The screen can maintain operation so that any weapon can become a sniper rifle and accurately hit enemies from a distance.

Smart Brightness

The Gaming OSD App allows you to control your monitor display under a software window. You can customize display settings for different software in the app and it will automatically apply your presets once you start using the software. The Gaming OSD App also allows you to use in-game hotkeys to adjust display settings at a moments notice.

Sound Tune

Eliminating all obstacles to communication, the Artymis series has a built-in noise reduction microphone that eliminates noise through AI calculations, helping to improve communication between teammates with clearer sound quality.

MSI Console Mode

The MPG Artymis 343CQR is designed to natively support next-gen consoles, automatically accepting 4K signals on a QHD monitor and HDR simultaneously. This delivers the best experience to gamers looking to enjoy both PC and console games from the same display.

Night Vision AI

Whether your entire screen is dark, or just a few portions have heavy shadows. Let the world's first smart black tuner brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas. Adjust the details of the dark areas and maintain the details of the bright areas through AI calculation, making the picture bright but not overly exposed.