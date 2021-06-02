MTN DEW Game Fuel Partners With Dr Disrespect For A Workout Video

MTN DEW Game Fuel announced this morning they have partnered up with Dr Disrespect again to form a new gamer's workout video. According to the company, Doc releases his latest 80s style single today which is called "Gamerobics", along with a special music video that has been inspired by workout videos of the '80s back when they were super popular and used by people on a regular basis. The name Gamerobics comes from the idea that both the YouTube streamer and the company want to remind serious gamers that "they need to take a beat and stay in shape". We got more info about the partnership below along with a quote from the Doc and info on a special deal at this time to go with it. Also, we have the video for you to enjoy at the bottm.

The video has all the '80s throwbacks anybody could want: leotards, leg warmers, high-impact aerobics moves, crazy lighting. Plus Doc — who not only leads the class in true Dr. Disrespect fashion, but also composed the original song that is the video's soundtrack and inspires the fitness crowd's best moves. Game Fuel is bringing the song to life for fans by giving them a chance to score a limited-edition collectible cassette tape when they purchase a case of MTN DEW Game Fuel on GameFuel.com, the brand's direct-to-gamer platform. By entering GAMEROBICS at checkout, they'll register for a chance to receive the limited-edition cassette, and also receive 5% off on the purchase of their case. "I've always been the most athletic gamer in the world…Obviously," said Dr Disrespect. "It takes focus, stamina, concentration, and extreme reflexes. Through 'Gamerobics', MTN DEW Game Fuel, and my lead on the main stage—I'm able to give a glimpse into my reality, my domain and what it takes to be the best."