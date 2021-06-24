MTN DEW GAME FUEL Reveals Limited Flavor CouRageous Sherbet

MTN DEW Game Fuel has launched a new rainbow sherbet flavor called CouRageous Sherbet, in collaboration with gaming streamer Jack "CouRage" Dunlop. The new flavor comes in both zero sugar and mid-calorie versions and marks the first time the brand has partnered with a gaming personality to create a new line. According to the team behind it, not only did CouRage help develop the flavor but they also lent a creative hand in the making of the limited-edition can designs. The company will also be holding a small contest related to the flavor, which we have for you down below. We're looking forward to trying this one out as the flavors in this line don't really taste like traditional Mountain Dew.

"It's been a dream of mine to create something in partnership with MTN DEW GAME FUEL, but even I didn't think I would have the chance to create a new flavor," CouRage said. "CouRageous Sherbet is everything I want in a summer drink. It's cool, it's exclusive, and it has my name on it. It doesn't get any better than that."

As part of the launch, from June 17th through June 23rd, fans who pre-order regular or Zero Sugar CouRageous Sherbet, and checkout using the code TAKEOVER, will receive a limited-edition CouRage trading card. Rewards available while supplies last and will be shipped up to six weeks after order confirmation. Beginning June 24, every case purchased on GameFuel.com will register fans for a chance to win one of 10 prize bundles featuring CouRage premiums, including hats, hoodies, trading cards, plus Game Fuel mini-fridges, and personalized video greetings sent directly from CouRage. U.S. residents 18 and older are eligible, with no purchase necessary. The promotion runs through November 26, 2021, and is subject to the Official Rules.