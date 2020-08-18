Multiple Characters Have Been Leaked For Marvel's Avengers

It looks like keeping a secret about everything coming to Marvel's Avengers is officially out the window with the latest set of leaks. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics had already spoken of several DLC characters on the way for the game, revealing that Hawkeye would end up being one of them as well as Spider-Man for the PS4/PS5 version. However, we now know there will be many more to come, and it is essentially a cavalcade of Avengers members who will be helping you out along the way. A dataminer by the name of RoboMatters on Reddit recorded him hacking the game and posting it to Sanders Presents on YouTube to find out who all of the other DLC characters were. The full list in alphabetical order he confirmed are Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Falcon, Hawkeye, Hulkbuster, Kate Bishop, Mar-Vell, Mockingbird, Quake, Scarlet Witch, She-Hulk, Vision, War Machine, Wasp, and Winter Soldier.

So first and foremost, before we get to analyzing the characters, the people behind the hack might want to run and hide as they basically just gave SE and CD first-hand evidence to sue them for breaching the TOS attached to the demo, which is most likely where they got the info from. Second, its interesting to see that while this isn't an MCU game, they seem to be staying with characters who have mostly been a part of the MCU so far. With a couple of exceptions like She-Hulk and Mar-Vell. Also, while it kind of sucks, it shouldn't come as any surprise that we're not getting Wolverine, as they continue to pretend the X-Men don't exist at the moment. Also, no Guardians Of The Galaxy, primarily because Eidos is developing their own GotG game. Hopefully, this isn't the end-all-be-all list, and there are more surprises on the way for Marvel's Avengers.