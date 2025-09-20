Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Dreams Entertainment, Mutant Football League 2

Mutant Football League 2 Confirmed For December Release

Football goes back to the mutated gridiron, as Mutant Football League 2 will be released for PC and consoles this December

Article Summary Mutant Football League 2 launches December for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with new features and teams.

Create and customize your mutant team, mastering brutal tactics to dominate the apocalyptic gridiron.

Experience Dynasty Supreme franchise mode, deadly arenas, unique hazards, and SkillRoid Boosts.

Tim Kitzrow brings his legendary voice to the game, delivering wild commentary and classic smack talk.

Indie game developer and publisher Digital Dreams Entertainment has confirmed that Mutant Football League 2 will arrive this December. The team is bringing back the arcade-style football game set in what feels like an apocalyptic warzone, as you can play as several different mutated creatures with weapons, strategy, and just hard-hitting gridiron might. The game has technically been in Early Access for a while, but the full version of the game will be released on PC via Steam, PS5, and XSX|S on December 10, 2025. For now, enbjoy the latest trailer!

Mutant Football League 2

In Mutant Football League 2, you'll create your dream team of dirty dudes and customize your team's player composition and tactics. The right team is your ticket to gridiron glory, and you'll have to define their playing style. Will you deploy a relentless offensive by mutilating the opposition? Or will you slice through the enemy's defense with razor-sharp, brainy maneuvers? It's up to you to show the world your prowess and become a true MFL legend. Under your guidance, these mutants will rise from scrubs to legends, crushing the competition with style and savagery across Mutant Football League 2's single-player Season, Dynasty Supreme franchise mode, and online multiplayer.

Bloody Sunday! Sunday! Sunday! : Brace yourself for exploding body parts, comically horrific deaths, and blood splatters that paint the field red. Whether getting blitzed by a rampaging monster or succumbing to a trap-laden end zone, every game is a symphony of unpredictable chaos. Dirty Trick plays even allow teams to commit bannable atrocities; those poor refs… Nothing and no one is safe.

Brace yourself for exploding body parts, comically horrific deaths, and blood splatters that paint the field red. Whether getting blitzed by a rampaging monster or succumbing to a trap-laden end zone, every game is a symphony of unpredictable chaos. Dirty Trick plays even allow teams to commit bannable atrocities; those poor refs… Nothing and no one is safe. Monster Squad : Choose from over 36 MFL teams composed of maniacal mutant versions of pro football superstars — 32 pro-league teams like the Karcass City Creeps, Killadelphia Evils, and Blitzburgh Steelheads, and 4 minor league teams like the Orcs of Hazards and Tokyo Terminators. MFL player cards also unlock historic players who can be signed in Free Agency; so, if you'd prefer to be a special snowflake, you can create an original team and craft a legacy of your own.

Choose from over 36 MFL teams composed of maniacal mutant versions of pro football superstars — 32 pro-league teams like the Karcass City Creeps, Killadelphia Evils, and Blitzburgh Steelheads, and 4 minor league teams like the Orcs of Hazards and Tokyo Terminators. MFL player cards also unlock historic players who can be signed in Free Agency; so, if you'd prefer to be a special snowflake, you can create an original team and craft a legacy of your own. Mutantmaxxing : Evolve your mutant baddies to unlock new armor sets, mutations, and weapons such as chainsaws, shotguns, and more. Hell, you can even use SkillRoid Boosts to give your players special abilities during a game. We ain't natty out here.

Evolve your mutant baddies to unlock new armor sets, mutations, and weapons such as chainsaws, shotguns, and more. Hell, you can even use SkillRoid Boosts to give your players special abilities during a game. We ain't natty out here. Dynasty Supreme : Become the ringleader of the freakshow in MFL2's franchise mode. Start at the bottom of the league and claw to the top, turning pro by beating the competition across several seasons and winning Mayhem Bowls. Draft rookies every season and train them up to build a powerful roster.

Become the ringleader of the freakshow in MFL2's franchise mode. Start at the bottom of the league and claw to the top, turning pro by beating the competition across several seasons and winning Mayhem Bowls. Draft rookies every season and train them up to build a powerful roster. Doom Field Designer : Design your team's arena, strategically placing lethal hazards and manipulating the weather — buzz saws to trim the competition, fire geysers to turn up the heat, or drop a blizzard on those fools. Make your stadium into the kind of place where only your team loves to play, and everyone else just prays to survive.

Design your team's arena, strategically placing lethal hazards and manipulating the weather — buzz saws to trim the competition, fire geysers to turn up the heat, or drop a blizzard on those fools. Make your stadium into the kind of place where only your team loves to play, and everyone else just prays to survive. The Voice of the MFL : Tim Kitzrow, the iconic voice of your favorite sports franchises — NBA Jam, NFL Blitz, NHL Hitz, and MLB Slugfest — commentates MFL2, reciting plays and talking all kinds of smack. BOOMSHAKALAKA!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!