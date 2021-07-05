My Friend Pedro: Ripe For Revenge Is Coming Out This August

Devolver Digital has released a new trailer and info on My Friend Pedro: Ripe For Revenge as the game is coming out this August. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is more of a cute and adorable version of the amazing 2019 game, specifically designed for mobile devices as you can pre-register for it on both iOS and Android as we speak.

We've said this before, and we're not the only ones to bring it up, but this is basically the Deadpool game we never got as you will be shooting your way through complicated levels while the voice of a talking banana sits in your head. This one is going to be a little trickier as you'll have a limited amount of time to figure out where to land the character on the screen and how to fire in order to take out every enemy in your path in short order. Right now the game is currently set to be released on August 5th. You can read the plot to the story below and check out the latest trailer for the game as well.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge – Play for Free on August 5 (https://youtu.be/QuRGA51gBH8)

They kidnapped his wife and kids and left him for dead. But it's going to take more than that to split this banana's family. Help your friend Pedro serve some ice cold revenge, with a sprinkle of bullets on top! My Friend Pedro is back in a brand new mobile adventure of blood, bullets and bananas! Flip and fire your way through 37 action packed levels on foot, on a motorcycle and even on a skateboard. Plan your high caliber choreography for the best scores and, if your skin is tough enough, test your skills in Blood Rush mode. This banana is Ripe for Revenge. Are you?