My Night Job Confirmed For Nintendo Switch Release

Nearly a decade since it was originally released for PC, My Night Job will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch next week

Battle monsters as a night watchman in a haunted mansion using over 60 unique weapons in retro arcade style.

Features Old School feel with in-game Achievements, endless horror, and increasing challenges over time.

Partnered with Soft Source, Webcore Games' retro-action title drops as a digital release on February 27, 2025.

Indie game developer Webcore Games has partnered with publisher Soft Source to release My Night Job for the Nintendo Switch. Originally released back in 2016, the retro-arcade-style action title has you playing a night watchman tasked with taking care of an abandoned mansion in the middle of the night while also taking out invading hordes who are looking for a new place to haunt. This is the original game, and all content ever released for it under one title, with improved graphics and controls suited for the Nintendo Switch, with a few improvements here and there. We have more info about the game below and the latest trailer above, as it will drop for the Nintendo Switch as a digital title on February 27, 2025.

Black night, an abandoned mansion, and a bunch of monsters. Sounds like the perfect job. My Night Job sends players into an abandoned building and sicks hordes of monsters on them. Players will have to use a variety of weapons to save their skin and master the challenge of leading survivors to safety, while also defending the building from invaders. They can use more than 60 weapons, from vases and floor lamps to chainsaws, shotguns, and ginormous hammers. But beware – if too many rooms are thrashed or the player's health bar runs out, the end may be nearer than you originally thought.

Carefully designed: Never before has an abandoned mansion looked so inviting for explorers.

Old School feel: The way it used to be, but better.

Not just decoration: Your Achievements become actual in-game bonuses.

Discoveries galore: Find something new around every corner.

Endless horror: A total of 11 types of monsters are waiting to be defeated with more than 60 unique weapons or your bare hands.

Guaranteed adrenaline rush: The longer you play, the harder it will get.

