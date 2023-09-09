Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: My Time At Sandrock, Pathea Games

My Time At Sandrock Shows Off What Its Like To Be A Builder

Check out the latest trailer for the game My Time At Sandrock, as the folks at Focus Entertainment show off what life is like in the game.

Focus Entertainment and Pathea Games released a new trailer this week for My Time At Sandrock, giving you a better view of the job at hand. Essentially, this nearly two-minute video gives you a look at the life of a builder in the game. All the places you can visit, the people you're working with, the tasks at hand, and all the stuff in between. Enjoy the video below as it will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store in full on its new launch date of November 2, 2023.

"My Time at Sandrock takes place in a wholesome post-apocalyptic world 330 years after the Day of Calamity destroyed most modern technologies. After accepting a job offer to become Sandrock's newest Builder, you'll arrive in the wild and rugged city-state, where it's up to you and your trusty tools to restore the community to its former glory. Gather resources to build machines, befriend locals, and defend Sandrock from monsters — all while saving the town from economic ruin!"

"Transform a run-down workshop into a well-oiled production facility! Use an intricate set of machines to process materials and produce parts of huge structures before assembling them piece by piece to help Sandrock flourish. Create hundreds of unique items at the worktable to decorate your homestead, give gifts to Sandrock's residents, or assist with community requests. Explore vast deserts surrounding the city-state of Sandrock. Dive into ruins to dig for Old World relics, seek our materials in hard-to-reach locations, or spend time relaxing in Sandrock with your neighbors."

"Experience a detailed story complete with hundreds of sidequests and over 30 all-new characters. Spend time getting to know Sandrock's residents, uncovering backstories, and making meaningful connections along the way. Quickly shift between melee combat and third-person shooting mechanics in dynamic action battles.Use the new weapons and defense break mechanic to your tactical advantage, or boost your stats to simply smash through battles!"

