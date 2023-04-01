Myth & Music: An Evening With Stray Gods Announced Myth & Music: An Evening With Stray Gods will celebrate the music of the game by holding live performances from the cast.

Humble Games, in partnership with Summerfall Studios, announced a new concert this week with the reveal of Myth & Music: An Evening With Stray Gods. This will be a completely livestreamed event featuring music from the upcoming game, Stray Gods, premiering on April 12 at 7pm PT and hosted by Jesse Cox on his Twitch channel. The show will feature appearances and music from Troy Baker, Laura Bailey, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, and more unannounced cast members as they will sing songs and provide new information and insights on the game. Here's some added info on the game and the stream.

"Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is an interactive roleplaying musical game set in a modern fantasy world where Greek Gods live hidden among us. College dropout Grace is quickly pulled into that world when she is granted the power of a Muse—power she'll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor's death. The choices players make as they charm, negotiate, or strong-arm their way through the game, including in original, fully interactive musical numbers, will impact their path to the end. Along the way, players will shape the soundtrack to their own one-of-a-kind musical experience as they help Grace find her voice, determining whom she allies with, who she can trust, and who may betray her. With four potential paramours, players can even stoke the fires of romance and explore, pursue, and confess their love."

"Written by David Gaider (Dragon Age, KotOR), Stray Gods features a dynamic cast of characters, a heartfelt reconception of Greek mythology blended with the magic of contemporary musical theater, songs by Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga); Scott Edgar, Steven Gates and Simon Hall of Tripod; and Australian art pop musician and Twitch streamer Montaigne (Jess Cerro). Stray Gods is voice-directed by Troy Baker and stars Laura Bailey, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, and many more cast members from games, television, and Broadway to be revealed soon."