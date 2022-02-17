Nacon Announces Daedalic Entertainment Acquisition For €53 Million

Nacon has announced today that they have officially acquired developer Daedalic Entertainment for a grand total of €53 million. The two companies have already been working together on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and apparently decided to work together long-term by having one take over the other. According to the info sent out today, the deal will enable Nacon to acquire several IPs in which they'll be able to make more games while giving Daedalic a greater publisher to work with. It looks like things will mostly remain the same as Carsten Fichtelmann, the Founder and CEO of Daedalic, as well as COO Stephan Harms, will continue to run the company with "a high degree of autonomy in development and publishing", as NAcon will support their efforts with a combined force of their sales, publishing, and marketing teams. We have a couple of quotes below about the deal.

"We knew, through our current collaboration on Gollum, that Nacon and Daedalic share the same values and the same objectives to deliver unique experiences to gamers. Therefore, it seemed logical to go further together and we're extremely happy of this acquisition. It represents a significant step in Nacon's strategy." says Alain Falc, Chairman and CEO of Nacon. "After eventful years in which we always came out on top, I feel proud looking back at the past 15 years and the development of the company. Daedalic Entertainment has established itself as a publisher and developer of exceptional games across various genres and on all relevant platforms and has cemented that position globally. Together with Nacon, we are now taking the next step to further develop our catalogue of games created by our own team as well as many incredible indie studios. We are looking back at a trusting and cooperative collaboration on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and forward to an even brighter future together." says Carsten Fichtelmann founder and CEO, Daedalic Entertainment.