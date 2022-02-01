Nacon Announces WRC Esports Championship 2022 Season

Nacon Announces Esports WRC Championship 2022 Season

NAcon and KT Racing announced this week they are launching the 2022 season for the Esports WRC Championship series. Organizers revealed the schedule, which you can see below, marking a 13-stop calendar that started in Monte-Carlo two weeks ago with their initial event, and will have 1-2 stops every month until World Finals sometime in the Fall. Along the way, competitors will compete in five new stops to the 2022 calendar: Spain, Belgium, Croatia, Estonia, and Greece, along with the previous tour stops from 2021. As to the format of the races, that will remain the same as in 2021, with the top eight drivers from the regular season will automatically earning a spot in the World Finals.

The top 10 results of each player will be taken into account for qualification to the Finals as part of the path to getting there. What's more, three-time WRC winner and 2021 champion Lohan 'Nexl' Blanc will be competing in the 2022 season alongside his Race Clutch teammate. Essentially putting his title on the line against a new swarm of competitors. Here's a couple quotes from today's announcement.

"The finals of the 2020 and 2021 championships ended neck and neck with Sami-Joe Abi Nakhle, and I'm looking forward to competing against the best sim racing players on WRC 10, which we tested in the last final in Greece. I've had time to train on this new version of the game, the driving sensations on some of the special stages are incredible, sometimes very difficult" says Nexl. "I can't wait to see what it will be like in competition, with the sometimes complicated weather conditions, it will be very challenging." "We are very proud to organize for the 6th consecutive year the eSports WRC Championship, with WRC 10 this year" says Alain Jarniou, Game Director of KT Racing. "Our teams are committed to offering a total immersion to the players, they have worked a lot on the ultra-realistic physics in WRC 10 in order to offer new driving sensations as close as possible to the feeling of real drivers, which is essential in a sim racing competition."