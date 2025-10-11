Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: headset, R5 Spear Pro HS
Nacon Reveals The R5 Spear Pro HS Gaming Headset
Nacon dropped a brand-new gaming headset ont he public this week, as the R5 Spear Pro HS has launched for PlayStation players
Article Summary
- Nacon launches R5 Spear Pro HS headset, optimized for PlayStation 4 and 5 gaming sessions.
- Features custom-tuned 40mm graphene drivers for immersive, precise audio and low distortion.
- Broadcast-grade 6mm flip-to-mute boom mic ensures clear team communication in every match.
- Modular design with swappable Mod-Plates and cushions for extensive personalization options.
Nacon has a brand-new gaming headset out on the market this week, as they unveiled the all-new R5 Spear Pro HS design specifically for PS4 and PS5 players. The team created a design for the next generation of the RIG models, which would specifically address the audio needs of those using a PlayStation console with the right drivers and audio balance, whether you're casually gaming or competing at a pro level. We have more details below as it's currently out on the market for $80.
Nacon R5 Spear Pro HS
The R5 PRO HS is custom-tuned for first-person shooters, featuring 40mm graphene drivers. Coated with a layer of graphene material, R5 PRO HS driver diaphragms are ultra-lightweight and incredibly rigid, eliminating virtually all audio distortion and producing detailed, clear audio. For gamers, this results in enhanced sound reproduction and the ability to localize in-game threats with pinpoint precision. The proprietary SNAP+LOCK mod system allows for extensive customization. Using magnetic connections, the R5 PRO HS features user-swappable earcup 'Mod-Plates' and ear cushions. Future accessories will include exclusive, limited-edition 'Mod-Plate' designs and alternative ear cushion options.
With a 6mm precision boom mic with 50Hz–15kHz frequency range, the R5 PRO HS is engineered for crystal-clear team communications. Exceptional voice clarity, reduced background noise, and a flexible, flip-to-mute design for ideal microphone placement ensures your voice always comes through loud and clear. The in-line volume slider features max lock, which locks audio at max volume for use with controllers that have separate volume controls.
- 40mm Graphene Drivers: Coated with a layer of graphene, R5 PRO HS drivers deliver explosive game audio with less than 0.5% harmonic distortion. Experience richer, more accurate game audio with enhanced 3D audio accuracy.
- High-Fidelity Audio: The R5 PRO HS features a high dynamic range and an extended frequency response of 20 Hz – 40kHz for accurate audio reproduction and ultra-low distortion across the listening spectrum.
- Tuned For Competitive Gaming: Custom-tuned for first-person shooters, with a boosted sound signature in the upper mid-range that enhances game-critical details like footsteps and reloads.
- Optimized For Tempest 3D Audio: Graphene drivers enhance audio directionality and localization, delivering immersive spatial audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech.
- Broadcast-Grade Microphone: 6mm flip-to-mute microphone, with a 50 Hz – 15 kHz frequency range, ensures your every command is loud and clear.
- R5 Mod-Plates: Personalize your R5 PRO HS with swappable Mod-Plates. Mod-Plates are universally compatible across all R5 Series headsets through the SNAP+LOCK mod system*.