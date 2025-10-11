Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: headset, R5 Spear Pro HS

Nacon Reveals The R5 Spear Pro HS Gaming Headset

Nacon dropped a brand-new gaming headset ont he public this week, as the R5 Spear Pro HS has launched for PlayStation players

Nacon has a brand-new gaming headset out on the market this week, as they unveiled the all-new R5 Spear Pro HS design specifically for PS4 and PS5 players. The team created a design for the next generation of the RIG models, which would specifically address the audio needs of those using a PlayStation console with the right drivers and audio balance, whether you're casually gaming or competing at a pro level. We have more details below as it's currently out on the market for $80.

Nacon R5 Spear Pro HS

The R5 PRO HS is custom-tuned for first-person shooters, featuring 40mm graphene drivers. Coated with a layer of graphene material, R5 PRO HS driver diaphragms are ultra-lightweight and incredibly rigid, eliminating virtually all audio distortion and producing detailed, clear audio. For gamers, this results in enhanced sound reproduction and the ability to localize in-game threats with pinpoint precision. The proprietary SNAP+LOCK mod system allows for extensive customization. Using magnetic connections, the R5 PRO HS features user-swappable earcup 'Mod-Plates' and ear cushions. Future accessories will include exclusive, limited-edition 'Mod-Plate' designs and alternative ear cushion options.

With a 6mm precision boom mic with 50Hz–15kHz frequency range, the R5 PRO HS is engineered for crystal-clear team communications. Exceptional voice clarity, reduced background noise, and a flexible, flip-to-mute design for ideal microphone placement ensures your voice always comes through loud and clear. The in-line volume slider features max lock, which locks audio at max volume for use with controllers that have separate volume controls.

