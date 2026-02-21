Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Narin: The Orange Room, RedSensationGames, Rising Tide, Urnique Studio

Narin: The Orange Room Confirmed For April 2026 Launch

Narin: The Orange Room has been given a proper launch date as we'll see the third-person adventure horror game this April

Article Summary Narin: The Orange Room launches April 2026, bringing third-person adventure horror to PC via Steam.

Play as Narin, switching between dimensions to uncover her lost sister’s fate in a haunted school.

Stealth gameplay builds dread through atmosphere, avoiding monsters using sound, sight, and cunning.

Solve environmental puzzles with a magical lantern while surviving the eerie Twilight Dimension.

Developer RedSensationGames, along with co-publishers Urnique Studio and Rising Tide, have confirmed the launch date for Narin: The Orange Room. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a third-person adventure horror game where you play the titular character, switching between two dimensions in a search for your sister who mysteriously vanished. We have more details about the game and the latest trailer here, as it will launch on PC via Steam on April 7, 2026.

Narin: The Orange Room

Narin: The Orange Room is a third-person adventure that challenges players to explore an eerie school transformed by supernatural forces. As Narin journeys deeper into the unknown, she must fight, survive, and solve puzzles while confronting creatures that lurk between reality and nightmare, including a mysterious talking black cat whose true nature remains unclear. In Twilight Dimension. She will encounter unknown creatures and discover the haunting stories of the Twilight Dimension. Narin may find an actual person who has long dwelled within here, receiving advice and instruction that may either aid Narin on her venture or lead her into even greater peril. Help Narin fight, survive, and confront the horror. She needs to locate all the clues, solve puzzles, and delve further into the stories of her school. Help her in solving the mystery and finding her sister.

A Haunting Mystery Shaped by Memory: Play as Narin and uncover the truth behind her sister's disappearance while exploring a school transformed by unresolved emotions, hidden stories, and supernatural forces.

Play as Narin and uncover the truth behind her sister's disappearance while exploring a school transformed by unresolved emotions, hidden stories, and supernatural forces. Stealth-Focused Survival Horror: Avoid terrifying entities using observation, sound, and careful movement. Fear builds through silence, lighting, and atmosphere rather than direct confrontation.

Avoid terrifying entities using observation, sound, and careful movement. Fear builds through silence, lighting, and atmosphere rather than direct confrontation. Light the Darkness With the Lantern: A mysterious lantern becomes both a guide and lifeline, helping Narin navigate shadow-filled corridors, solve environmental puzzles, and survive encounters in the Twilight Dimension.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!