Narrative Photo Puzzle Game Instants Arrives in Early June

Solve puzzles by puting together photos in chronological order in your family's history in the latest narrartive puzzle game, Instants

Article Summary Instants is a narrative puzzle game launching in early June, focused on assembling family photo timelines.

Solve chronological puzzles by arranging photos in the correct order to uncover touching family stories.

Customize and decorate your own digital photo albums with backgrounds, stickers, and creative scrapbooking tools.

Optional hints from a furry companion ensure a frustration-free, heartwarming puzzle experience for all players.

Indie game developer Endflame, along qith co-publishers Nexting and SpaceJazz, have confirmed the official release date for their new puzzler title Instants. In case you haven't seen the game yet, you will put together a puzzle through photos of your family, trying to piece together events in chronological order. The team has been teasing it for a while now, but now we know the game will be released on June 7 for PC via Steam as well as the Nintendo Switch. We have more info about the game here, along with the latest trailer released with the news, as we'll see it released in about a week and a half.

Instants

Welcome to Instants, a captivating journey that blends puzzle-solving, crafting, and heartfelt storytelling. Build up a collection of family photo albums piece by piece and learn their stories in a nostalgic narrative puzzle game. Assemble a chronological puzzle of family photos to piece together their most cherished memories. Uncover the family's life story as you arrange the pictures in the correct order within carefully crafted albums. Unleash your creativity and decorate them with multiple scrapbooking tools!

Engage in heartwarming puzzles: Arrange the given family pictures chronologically within each album. The pictures serve as clues to their timeline, reflecting the natural evolution of a family story.

Piece the story together: As you solve the puzzle, a heartwarming story will gradually emerge. Explore at your own pace and put together the tale of one family throughout the generations.

Customize your own albums: Add your artistic flair and decorate the albums with backgrounds, stickers, typography, and more. Unlock new customization options as you progress and make each album an art piece in its own right!

Frustration-Free Experience: Need a helping hand? Meet your adorable furry companion who offers optional assistance when facing challenging puzzles.

