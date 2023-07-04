Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: anime expo, Boruto, naruto, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connection

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connection Releases Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connection as Bandai Namco revealed more about the game's story.

Bandai Namco dropped a brand new trailer for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connection during Anime Expo 2023 this weekend. This particular trailer features an original story designed exclusively for the game, anchored by two original characters named Nanashi and Merz. We learn that the game takes place during the events of Boruto, when the Ninja World is at peace again with Naruto as Hokage, which is a very interesting point in time to place the story because it conveniently leaves room for interpretation of what happens between chapter points. Here, Boruto discovers a popular online game called Ninja Heroes, and meets Nanashi, a navigator from the game. Meanwhile, something unusual takes place in the real world as the Fifth Great Ninja War is on the verge of breaking out. It's during this point that, as it was headed into chaos, Boruto realized a mysterious man named Merz has been trying to initiate the war. You can lear more about it in the trailer below as we now patiently wait for a proper release date.

"The tale of Naruto and Sasuke continues and has been re-cut and combined with an all-new original story! Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a unique game experience that combines key gameplay moments from the series that highlight select scenes from across Naruto and Sasuke's deeply emotional story arcs. The experience immerses both new and long-time fans in an exciting Naruto action game, where they can relive some of the most important and beloved storylines from the series' history."

"In addition to this, an original story will also be available in the game. Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections features the largest roster in a Naruto game with playable characters from across the series, including fan-favorites Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki. The game also faithfully recreates the anime's art style, now delivered with crisp visuals and 60 FPS on new-gen consoles. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Naruto's anime debut with the next entry in the blockbuster Ultimate Ninja Storm series!"

