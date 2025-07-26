Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: iRacing, nascar, NASCAR 25

NASCAR 25 Has Confirmed a Mid-October Release Date

NASCAR 25 is gearing up for a proper release this year, as the game has been slated for mid-October, coming to PC via Steam

Developer and publisher iRacing revealed the official release date for NASCAR 25, as the game arrives this October. We haven't seen a ton from the game since it was announced beyond developer diaries, but it sounds like they're ready to kick the game off this Fall, as they bring the thrill of running and racing with a NASCAR team to Steam. All we got was a teaser trailer this time around, as the game will be released on October 14, 2025.

NASCAR 25

NASCAR 25 is the first standalone NASCAR console title produced by iRacing, the developers behind the most authentic motorsport racing simulation in the world. iRacing is bringing decades of racing expertise to NASCAR 25, including developers who worked on fan-favorite NASCAR games like NASCAR Racing 2003, NASCAR: Dirt to Daytona, and entries from the NASCAR Thunder series. Gamers will be able to experience the thrill of racing superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega, short tracks like Martinsville and Bristol, and everything in between across the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series. With a variety of racing modes, including online multiplayer and a robust career mode, NASCAR 25 is the ultimate NASCAR racing experience!

NASCAR 25 will feature all four premier NASCAR series – the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and, appearing along NASCAR series in a standalone title for the first time, the ARCA Menards Series. All four series, along with real drivers from each, will feature extensively in NASCAR 25's Career Mode, where you'll customize your own driver and vehicles, manage contracts, money, facility, and staff, and make strategic choices on and off the track that play a pivotal role in your journey to becoming a NASCAR Cup Series champion. The four series are also playable in other gameplay modes such as quick races, seasons, and online multiplayer.

