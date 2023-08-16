Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: nascar, NASCAR Arcade Rush

NASCAR Arcade Rush Confirmed For Mid-September

NASCAR Arcade Rush is getting a proper release next month as it was confirmed the new NASCAR racing game will be out in mid-September.

GameMill Entertainment confirmed their new NASCAR racing game, NASCAR Arcade Rush, will be coming out next month. The company revealed the date along with a brand new trailer as we get our first official look at how the game will play. It's not that long; you only get 30 seconds, but it's enough to give you an idea of what to expect from this title. For some reason, they've been pretty secretive about how it will play, so we shall see what the final product looks. The game will be released on September 15th, 2023, for PC and all three major consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"Experience the high-octane thrill of NASCAR racing in a completely new way with intense arcade races on iconic NASCAR tracks, totally reengineered with jaw-dropping twists, hair-raising turns, gravity-defying jumps, nitro boosts, and other surprises. Customize your car and driver as you compete to take the top position across a variety of game modes, including the Career NASCAR Cup Series, plus online and local multiplayer."

Iconic Tracks, Wild Twists: Experience iconic NASCAR tracks like Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and more in all-new ways that will thrill your imagination and deliver a new level of playability within the vaunted NASCAR video game franchise.

Race Your Way: Choose from a full array of vehicles spanning 75 years of stock car racing history and horsepower. Customize your car and driver to suit your style with new paint schemes, rims, spoilers, visual effects, suits, helmets, and more, with thousands of combinations to discover.

Robust Racing Modes: NASCAR Arcade Rush features expansive single-player modes, including the Career NASCAR Cup Series, Quick Race, and Time Attack. Take on your friends in thrilling head-to-head local multiplayer or race rivals around the world in 12-player online multiplayer.

