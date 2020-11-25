NBA 2K21 Officially Launches MyTeam Season 3 Today

2K Games launches Season 3 of MyTeam in NBA 2K21 today, and with it, they included a theme as this will be a Season Of Giving. This season is going to be fun for anyone who loves Shaq as Shaquille O'Neal makes his presence known in a major way. You'll be able to play as the big man in a few different modes, as well as trying to get Dwayne Wade as a new Level 40 unlockable. There's also a number of cosmetics and other fun additions to this season you'll get a kick out of, like seeing the Seattle SuperSonics get some love with old-school jerseys being added to the mix. It'll make you wish you could just recreate a Seattle team in the game by moving them back home from Oklahoma. You can read more about the season below and check out a trailer for it narrated by Shaq himself.

Living up to its name, NBA 2K21 MyTeam Season 3 brings an array of new content for players, including: A new level 40 prize: Galaxy Opal Dwyane Wade. There will be 45 total levels this season, with extra prizes through levels 41-45;

New Triple Threat and 5v5 'Spotlight Challenges' with current and former NBA stars;

New 'Shaq Signature Challenge' puts players in the 2000 Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Western Conference Finals, with a grand prize HOF Badge inspired by Shaq and Diamond Shoe;

New 'Season of Giving' packs featuring Pink Diamond Headliners in each pack. Collect all the headliners to earn Galaxy Opal Wilt Chamberlain;

New Galaxy Opal Baron Davis reward after completing select events and challenges;

MyTeam Black Friday deals, 12 Days of Giving leading into the NBA Season Restart on December 22, deals and more.