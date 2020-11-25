NBA 2K21 Officially Launches MyTeam Season 3 Today

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

2K Games launches Season 3 of MyTeam in NBA 2K21 today, and with it, they included a theme as this will be a Season Of Giving. This season is going to be fun for anyone who loves Shaq as Shaquille O'Neal makes his presence known in a major way. You'll be able to play as the big man in a few different modes, as well as trying to get Dwayne Wade as a new Level 40 unlockable. There's also a number of cosmetics and other fun additions to this season you'll get a kick out of, like seeing the Seattle SuperSonics get some love with old-school jerseys being added to the mix. It'll make you wish you could just recreate a Seattle team in the game by moving them back home from Oklahoma. You can read more about the season below and check out a trailer for it narrated by Shaq himself.

Is that Shaq sticking his tongue out at us in Season 3 of MyTeam? Man, where will this guy pop up next? Courtesy of 2K Games.
Is that Shaq sticking his tongue out at us in Season 3 of MyTeam? Man, where will this guy pop up next? Courtesy of 2K Games.

Living up to its name, NBA 2K21 MyTeam Season 3 brings an array of new content for players, including:

  • A new level 40 prize: Galaxy Opal Dwyane Wade. There will be 45 total levels this season, with extra prizes through levels 41-45;
  • New Triple Threat and 5v5 'Spotlight Challenges' with current and former NBA stars;
  • New 'Shaq Signature Challenge' puts players in the 2000 Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Western Conference Finals, with a grand prize HOF Badge inspired by Shaq and Diamond Shoe;
  • New 'Season of Giving' packs featuring Pink Diamond Headliners in each pack. Collect all the headliners to earn Galaxy Opal Wilt Chamberlain;
  • New Galaxy Opal Baron Davis reward after completing select events and challenges;
  • MyTeam Black Friday deals, 12 Days of Giving leading into the NBA Season Restart on December 22, deals and more.
https://youtu.be/hk7M77YnlII

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  