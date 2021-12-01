NBA 2K22 Reveals Details To Season Three: Iced Out

2K Games revealed new info this morning about their next season for NBA 2K22, as players will experience Season Three: Iced Out. This season bring in an all-new Clutch Time mode in MyTEAM for you to experiment with, along with new music added to the soundtrack in partnership with Def Jam Recordings for you to jam out to while taking it to the hoop. The season will also bring in a ton of new content and seasonal updates across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W modes, as this entire season focuses on the clutch gene. Showcased by Damian Lillard's ability to "be unfazed by any situation and burying the competition with some of the coldest game-winning shots in NBA history." We have some of the details of what you can expect below, but if you want to get an in-depth perspective, you can check out their latest blog here.

MyCAREER will bring players to the Rooftops in the City, where they will face elite competition at each Affiliation's Rooftop court. By beating all Affiliation courts (eight games per Affiliation), players can earn a special belt. Additional updates include new rewards, the Animated Iced Out Bundle as a level 40 reward, a winter cosmetic update, and much more;

MyTEAM introduces Clutch Time, an all-new multiplayer mode located inside the Pink Diamond Plaza, where players can experience four-point shots and fast-paced play designed to reward three-point specialists;

The W additions include four tiers of new rewards in NBA 2K22, along with new iconic contacts to learn from like Lisa Leslie, one of the greatest basketball players to grace the hardwood, and former All-Star DeLisha Milton-Jones, who brings 17 years of WNBA experience to the table;

'First Fridays' this Season feature some of the hottest tracks from both up-and-coming and established icons at Def Jam Recordings, including Kendra Jae, Saint Bodhi, Bino Rideaux, and more. Check out the latest music in-game on the soundtrack and at Club 2K.