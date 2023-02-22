NBA 2K23 Reveals Season Five Content Launching This Friday 2K Games will be launching Season 5 of NBA 2K23 this Friday, bringing in new content with a Miami look and vibe.

2K Games have revealed the new content coming to Season Five in NBA 2K23, which will be launching this Friday, February 24th. As you can see from the artwork below, this season is going to Miami with a look and vibe to it that will add some flash and flare to the content. Ever mode is getting a little bit of something this time around, although this does kind of feel lighter compared to previous seasons for this edition of the franchise. We got the details for you below.

"In NBA 2K23 Season 5, players will be welcomed to Miami, the land of pristine, white-hot beaches, tropical art deco, and reigning Sixth Man of the Year, the Heat's Tyler Herro. The 23-year-old playmaker brings the heat every game with his vibrant assortment of skills, and now he's flaunting them in Season 5 as the featured hero."

MyCAREER additions offer tropical rewards for players to unlock, including a Hawaiian shirt, a Ja Morant shoe, and an all-new Pocket Bike to cruise through The City (New Gen) and The G.O.A.T. Boat (Current Gen) as you climb your way to Level 40.

MyTEAM in Season 5 will feature the first-ever 99-rated card for reaching Level 40 in NBA 2K23, a Dark Matter Tyler Herro, and to start you on your journey to Level 40, players will receive a Free Agent Miami Heat LeBron James card. This Season's MyTEAM rewards are jam-packed as ever, so look out for rewards throughout the Season as well as a brand new Domination tier. Plus, over 400 new cards being added, including '23 NBA: Series 2 cards with 30 new Pink Diamond Collection Complete Rewards available to earn.

The W updates feature content surrounding the reigning champ Las Vegas Aces, including a Becky Hammon Head Coach card, T-Shirt, and more. Additional updates include Clothing Bundles, Player Boosts, and more.

2K Beats continues its inaugural NBA 2K Producer Series with an entire season of all-new beats from top producers BoogzDaBeast, JohnG, Kosine, Big Duke, Bizness Boi, and WondaGurl. Players can record their own verses over