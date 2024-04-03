Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Season 6 Confirmed For Release On April 5

2K Games has released new details to Seaosn 6 of NBA 2K24, with new content across the board and some interesting additions.

2K Games has confirmed the release date and content for NBA 2K24 Season 6, as the content will arrive this Friday, April 5. Headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, there are new additions to The W Online, MyCareer, MyTeam, and more unlockables as part of the Season Pass. Plus, some weird additions to the game, like a Go-Kart that looks like a basketball and a violin had a kid. We have the dev notes below, as you can read the more detailed version in the latest Courtside Report.

NBA 2K24 Season 6

In NBA 2K24 Season 6, players are urged to channel Oklahoma City Thunder star and silky smooth shotmaker Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's fashion sense and adept approach to basketball by expressing themselves on and off the court in style. Compete during Season 6 to earn all-new rewards in-game and through the NBA 2K24: MyTEAM mobile app, and experience exciting upcoming events in The City and The Neighborhood.

MyCAREER adds futuristic and spirited rewards alongside all-new content. Rewards include a Level 25 Blonde Frohawk Hairstyle, a Level 30 Go-Kart, a Level 35 Season 6 Race Suit, and more. Cruise around The City or The Neighborhood and blast off for out-of-this-world dunks in your Level 39 Mech Space Suit during Season 6.

adds futuristic and spirited rewards alongside all-new content. Rewards include a Level 25 Blonde Frohawk Hairstyle, a Level 30 Go-Kart, a Level 35 Season 6 Race Suit, and more. Cruise around The City or The Neighborhood and blast off for out-of-this-world dunks in your Level 39 Mech Space Suit during Season 6. MyTEAM Season 6 features more cards of ranging rarities for you to earn, starting with the Level 1 Free Agent Chet Holmgren card, rated as a powerful 98 Overall. MyTEAM Season 6 will also include a Diamond Patty Mills, Level 20 Pink Diamond Jordan Poole, and Level 40 Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Season 6 features more cards of ranging rarities for you to earn, starting with the Level 1 Free Agent Chet Holmgren card, rated as a powerful 98 Overall. MyTEAM Season 6 will also include a Diamond Patty Mills, Level 20 Pink Diamond Jordan Poole, and Level 40 Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The W Online features some competitive fun as we prepare for the highly anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft. Complete challenges and earn XP to claim rewards such as an A'ja Wilson Heroine Edition Jersey, MyTEAM Dallas Wings Jersey Card, a Noelle Quinn historic t-shirt, and more.

features some competitive fun as we prepare for the highly anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft. Complete challenges and earn XP to claim rewards such as an A'ja Wilson Heroine Edition Jersey, MyTEAM Dallas Wings Jersey Card, a Noelle Quinn historic t-shirt, and more. Season Pass additions include 40 free items unlockable throughout the Season, and the Season 6 Pro Pass unlocks an additional 40 levels featuring premium content, including the Pro Pass Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MyTEAM card, a Ride-in GIANT Mech Suit for new gen, up to 45,000 VC, Skill Boosts, and much more! Players can also enjoy Galaxy Opal Paolo Banchero as the MyTEAM automatic reward in addition to Ripped Patchwork Jorts and a Zip-up Jacket that can be worn three ways as the automatic MyCAREER rewards.

