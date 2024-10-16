Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 Season Two Set For Launch This Friday

NBA 2K25 has revealed the plans for Season Two, as players will get some upgrades to all modes, and the addition of Gravity Ball

Article Summary NBA 2K25 Season Two launches October 18 featuring Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray.

Unlock Jamal Murray's signature New Balance TWO WXY v5 shoes in-game at Level 32.

Experience Gravity Ball, a new multiplayer mode designed by Visual Concepts South.

Gravity Ball offers a 3v3 or 5v5 arena with unconventional rules for a futuristic thrill.

2K Games revealed everything coming to NBA 2K25 for Season Two, as all of the new content will drop on Friday, October 18. The featured player for this season is none other than Denver Nuggets star point guard and NBA champion Jamal Murray, who stands tall as part of all the additions to the season, including a special in-game version of Murray's signature New Balance TWO WXY v5 shoes. You'll find additions to all modes, new music in the soundtrack, several new rewards, and the addition of Gravity Ball to the game. We have some of the details for you below as you can find complete notes in their latest Courtside Report.

NBA 2K25 – Season Two

Jamal Murray is a certified bucket; no matter the location or the occasion, he's ready to lace up his New Balance TWO WXY v5s and hit the court. In collaboration with Murray for Season 2 of NBA 2K25, we've partnered with the Nuggets star to create a special, wearable version of his signature shoe in-game. Earn XP and level up to reach Level 32 to receive the New Balance TWO WXY v5. Designed to capture Murray's relentless attitude, his ability to make an impact whenever and wherever, and his love of NBA 2K, the TWO WXY v5 shoe features iridescent finishes and draws inspiration from various gem and diamond tiers from NBA 2K25. Whether your MyPLAYER is a Shifty Shooter and Layup Mixmaster like Murray or an Inside-Out Scoring Threat power forward, the TWO WXY v5's freedom-of-movement design is an excellent choice for any position.

Gravity Ball

Gravity Ball, the newest game from Visual Concepts South, was designed by the team behind Lego 2K Drive. Gravity Ball is a fast-paced online multiplayer game – accessible through NBA 2K25's The City, as optional DLC for $7.99 – where players can take a break from the court and team up for a supercharged, futuristic experience with unconventional rules and a unique competitive thrill. Enter an arena-like dome and compete in 3v3 or 5v5 formats and try to outscore the opposing squad by taking aim at a series of numbered targets. Work with your teammates to maintain possession, weave your way through the defense, and utilize Power-Ups to outscore the rival squad in this madcap mode. Play your way and earn NBA 2K25 Season XP and VC as you traverse the multi-tiered playing field and enjoy this reimagined spin on the game of basketball in the heart of The City. What began as a passion project from the Lego 2K Drive team at VC South (who also developed The Track for NBA 2K25), quickly became one of the studio's favorite games to reach for internally and are eager to share it with the NBA 2K community. To learn more about what went into making this exciting game, check out Visual Concepts President Greg Thomas' official statement.

