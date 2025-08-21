Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 Releases That Always Debated Player Rankings

Its time for everyone to get up in arms over NBA 2K26, as the annual player rankings have been relased with interesting numbers

Article Summary NBA 2K26 player rankings spark debate, with Steph Curry topping three-point shooting at 99 rating

New MyGM Offseason Scenarios let players tackle unique team challenges set in the 2025 offseason

The Playoffs Online introduces public, commissioner-run leagues for intense post-season competition

Enhanced MyNBA features include Dynamic Banners, MyPLAYER DNA, Unranked MyGM, and faster simulations

2K Games have started the annual debate once again with NBA 2K26, as the crew released the player rankings for this year's game with some interesting choices. The biggest among them for three-point shooting is Steph Curry, who sits at a 99, above everyone else by a mile. But hey, when you can shoot a three from the other side of the court like it's nothing. What other number could you get? (Well, probably 100 if he shot it from the nosebleed seats.) We have some below, while the rest can be found on Instagram. The team also revealed more additions to the game in their latest Courtside Report, which we have the dev notes for below. The game will be out on PC and consoles on September 5, 2025.

NBA 2K26 – Newest Features

MyGM Offseason Scenarios: MyNBA in NBA 2K26 now features 30 unique MyGM scenarios set in the 2025 offseason. Players can pick a team and challenge themselves with three goals unique to that team's roster and history. Using the real-life draft lottery order, they'll have to tackle tasks from picking up draft picks, landing hot free agents, or winning it all. As Dallas, do they leverage Cooper Flagg to create a new page in the Mavericks legacy? Or play as the Golden State Warriors and decide the future the team lives in – one more ring for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green or do they tear it down and start a new chapter? Now players can explore the 'what ifs' of the 2025-2026 season in MyGM Offseason Scenarios.

